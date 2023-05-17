List of the Best Clean Work Jokes

Work can be stressful at times, and as employees, it’s important to keep our sense of humor to break the monotony and tension. Good quality humor builds a positive atmosphere in the workplace. The trick is to use humor intentionally and know when it’s appropriate to use it. Finding clean work jokes that are appropriate for all types of audiences is not an easy task, but not impossible. Below are the best clean work jokes that can put a smile on almost anyone’s face.

1. The Dress Code

One day the boss called me in for a chat and said, “From now on, I require all the employees to come to work in suits.” I replied, “Certainly sir, everyone except for the mailman.” The boss looked puzzled and said, “Why not the mailman?” To which I replied, “Because they’d look silly in suits.”

2. Office Nicknames

A guy walked into our office for the first time. One of the employees mistakenly assumed him to be the new boss and started calling him, “Sir.” This went on for a few minutes before the guy blurted out, “Sorry mate, I’m the new janitor, not the new boss,” to which the employee replied, “Don’t worry, Sir, you’re always the boss when it comes to cleaning.”

3. The Elevator Ride

A guy was waiting for an elevator in a skyscraper. When the elevator arrived, the only other person inside was a gorgeous woman. He hesitated before entering, noticing that the buttons went up higher than what he needed. The woman mistakenly thought he was afraid of heights and said reassuringly, “Don’t worry, it goes all the way up to my apartment.” He replied, “That’s reassuring. I’m only going to the second floor. But who knows, maybe I’ll change my mind.”

4. The Filing Cabinet

An office clerk was frustrated with his new, constantly jamming filing cabinet. So he called the manufacturer’s customer service department for help, and they walked him through taking the cabinet apart and checking various parts for loose or damaged bits. No matter what he tried, the cabinet still kept jamming. In the end, the customer service representative said, “Okay, now try opening the drawer gently and lifting the files slightly as you close it.” “That worked!” exclaimed the clerk. “What was the problem?” “Too much weight on the bottom,” advised the expert on the other end of the line.

5. The Lunch Break

An employee was trying to eat lunch in a crowded office lunchroom, but the person across from him was making noise as he ate his potato chips. So the employee got up, went over to the person, leaned over and whispered loudly, “How do you make those chips so crispy?”

In conclusion, humor in the office can improve workplace attitudes, reduce stress, and increase productivity. However, it’s important to remember that humor shouldn’t be used to insult, criticize, or offend others. Keep these clean work jokes in mind next time you need to lighten up the atmosphere. Laughter can help in bridging gaps and build relationships.

