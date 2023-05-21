List of Great Clean Jokes for Summer

If you’re looking for a fun way to keep your friends and family entertained this summer, look no further than a good clean joke. Whether you’re sharing them around the campfire, at a BBQ, or just for a quick laugh at the pool, there are plenty of great clean jokes out there that are perfect for summer. Here are a few laughs to get you started.

First up, we have the classic knock-knock joke. There are countless variations of this one, so feel free to get creative. Here’s a simple one to start with:

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Boo.

Boo who?

No need to cry, it’s just a joke!

Next, we have a joke that’s perfect for all the beach-goers out there:

Why did the lifeguard kick the elephants off the beach?

Because they kept dropping their trunks!

If you’re looking for something a little more food-related, try out this one:

Why don’t seagulls fly by the bay?

Because then they would be bagels!

For all the animal lovers out there, here’s a cute one:

Why don’t ducks tell jokes when they fly south for the winter?

Because they would quack up!

If you’re looking for a joke that’s a little more punny, try out this one:

What do you get when you cross a snowman and a shark?

Frostbite!

Finally, here’s a joke that’s perfect for those hot summer days:

Why don’t scientists trust atoms?

Because they make up everything!

These are just a few examples of the countless clean jokes out there that are perfect for summer. Whether you’re looking for a quick laugh or a way to break the ice with new friends, a good joke is always a great choice. So, gather your friends and family around and start sharing some laughs today!

