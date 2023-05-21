North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Funny

List of Great Clean Jokes for Summer

Byadmin

May 21, 2023

If you’re looking for a fun way to keep your friends and family entertained this summer, look no further than a good clean joke. Whether you’re sharing them around the campfire, at a BBQ, or just for a quick laugh at the pool, there are plenty of great clean jokes out there that are perfect for summer. Here are a few laughs to get you started.

First up, we have the classic knock-knock joke. There are countless variations of this one, so feel free to get creative. Here’s a simple one to start with:

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Boo.

Boo who?

No need to cry, it’s just a joke!

Next, we have a joke that’s perfect for all the beach-goers out there:

Why did the lifeguard kick the elephants off the beach?

Because they kept dropping their trunks!

If you’re looking for something a little more food-related, try out this one:

Why don’t seagulls fly by the bay?

Because then they would be bagels!

For all the animal lovers out there, here’s a cute one:

Why don’t ducks tell jokes when they fly south for the winter?

Because they would quack up!

If you’re looking for a joke that’s a little more punny, try out this one:

What do you get when you cross a snowman and a shark?

Frostbite!

Finally, here’s a joke that’s perfect for those hot summer days:

Why don’t scientists trust atoms?

Because they make up everything!

These are just a few examples of the countless clean jokes out there that are perfect for summer. Whether you’re looking for a quick laugh or a way to break the ice with new friends, a good joke is always a great choice. So, gather your friends and family around and start sharing some laughs today!

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

By admin

Related Post

Funny

List of the Best Clean Work Jokes

May 21, 2023 admin
Funny

List of the Best Clean Work Jokes

May 21, 2023 admin
Funny

List of the Best Clean Work Jokes

May 21, 2023 admin

You missed

Funny

List of Great Clean Jokes for Summer

May 21, 2023 admin
Gaming Kids Retail

What is Best games to be played on the PS5?

May 21, 2023 admin
Funny

List of the Best Clean Work Jokes

May 21, 2023 admin
North East News

Pothole damage forces 2.7 million cars off the road

May 21, 2023 admin