List of the best gyms for beginners in Newcastle?

Are you a beginner looking to start your fitness journey in Newcastle? Choosing the right gym can make a significant difference in your overall experience and motivation. With so many options available, it can be challenging to determine which gyms are best suited for beginners. In this article, we have curated a list of the best gyms in Newcastle that prioritize catering to beginners.

1. PureGym Newcastle Central

PureGym Newcastle Central located on St James’ Boulevard is a fantastic choice for beginners. This gym offers state-of-the-art equipment, a spacious layout, and a friendly and supportive environment. They provide a wide range of training options, including cardio machines, weightlifting equipment, and free weights.

The gym also offers numerous classes that are perfect for beginners seeking guidance and motivation. The highly skilled trainers are always ready to assist and provide valuable advice to help you achieve your fitness goals efficiently and safely. PureGym Newcastle Central has flexible membership options making it more accessible and affordable for beginners.

2. Fitness First Newcastle

Fitness First Newcastle, located on Mosley Street, is another top choice for beginners. This gym has a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere, ideal for individuals who want to start their fitness journey in a less intimidating environment. The spacious facilities feature modern equipment and provide a variety of workout options.

At Fitness First Newcastle, beginners can take advantage of the complimentary induction session, where knowledgeable trainers will familiarize you with the equipment and guide you on the basic exercises. The gym also offers a range of group exercise classes, enabling beginners to find a workout style that suits them best. Additionally, Fitness First Newcastle offers affordable membership options and a comfortable environment to encourage beginners to maintain their fitness routine.

3. Bannatyne Health Club

Bannatyne Health Club, situated in Quayside, is renowned for its excellent facilities that cater to individuals of all fitness levels, including beginners. This gym provides a friendly and supportive environment, ensuring a positive experience for newcomers to the fitness world.

Bannatyne Health Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, including cardio machines, resistance machines, and free weights, allowing beginners to have a well-rounded workout. The gym also offers personal training sessions for those who desire a more personalized fitness approach. Moreover, the club offers a variety of fitness classes suitable for beginners such as yoga, Pilates, and spinning.

Starting your fitness journey can be daunting, but choosing the right gym can make the process enjoyable and rewarding. The listed gyms in Newcastle prioritize creating a welcoming environment for beginners and offer a range of facilities and services to meet their needs. It’s essential to visit these gyms and take advantage of their trial sessions to determine the gym that aligns with your fitness goals and preferences. Remember, the key to success is consistency and finding a gym that makes you feel comfortable and motivated!