List of the best gyms for beginners in the North East of England?

A gym is a great place to start your fitness journey, especially if you are a beginner. However, finding the right gym can be a daunting task, especially with so many options available. If you’re located in the North East of England and want to kickstart your fitness routine, we’ve got you covered! Here is a list of some of the best gyms for beginners in the North East.

1. PureGym: PureGym is a popular chain of gyms that has several branches across the North East, making it a convenient option no matter where you live. They offer a wide range of equipment, including cardio machines, weightlifting equipment, and functional training areas. PureGym also provides affordable membership options, with no contract commitments. They have expert staff on hand to offer guidance and assistance, which is great for beginners who may need extra support and guidance. PureGym is known for its welcoming atmosphere, making it ideal for those who may feel intimidated by the gym environment.

2. DW Fitness First: DW Fitness First is another well-known gym chain that has multiple locations in the North East. They have state-of-the-art facilities and a wide range of equipment to cater to beginners as well as advanced fitness enthusiasts. DW Fitness First offers a variety of group exercise classes, including yoga, Zumba, and Les Mills programs. These classes can be a great way for beginners to try out different types of workouts and find what they enjoy. The gym also has qualified personal trainers who can provide individualized training plans based on your fitness goals and abilities.

3. Everyone Active: Everyone Active is a not-for-profit organization that operates numerous leisure centers and gyms across the North East. They offer affordable membership plans and provide a friendly and supportive environment for beginners. Everyone Active gyms have a wide range of equipment to cater to different fitness levels and preferences. They also offer various classes, such as spinning, Pilates, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT). These classes can be a great way for beginners to learn proper form and technique while exercising under the guidance of qualified instructors. Everyone Active gyms also usually have swimming pools, which can add variety to your workout routine.

In conclusion, choosing the right gym as a beginner can greatly impact your fitness journey. The gyms mentioned above have been selected for their welcoming environments, wide range of equipment, and qualified staff. Remember, the most important thing is to find a gym where you feel comfortable and motivated to achieve your fitness goals. So, take the plunge and start your fitness journey with one of these gyms in the North East of England!