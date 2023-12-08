List of the Top Public Gardens in the North East of England

When it comes to public gardens, the North East of England offers a myriad of stunning options for nature lovers and those seeking solace in serene surroundings. Here, we present a list of the top public gardens in the region that are definitely worth exploring.

1. Alnwick Garden: Located in Northumberland, Alnwick Garden is a true gem that cannot be missed. Spanning 12 acres, it boasts a combination of traditional and contemporary garden styles. The Garden showcases beautifully manicured lawns, cascading fountains, picturesque rose gardens, and even a bamboo labyrinth. The highlight of the Alnwick Garden is undoubtedly the Treehouse Restaurant, which offers a unique dining experience amidst the trees. With its enchanting atmosphere, the Alnwick Garden is perfect for a leisurely stroll or a picnic with family and friends.

2. Durham University Botanic Garden: Situated in Durham, the Botanic Garden is a delightful haven of tranquility. It is home to an array of plants and flowers from around the world, carefully curated to create a stunning display all year round. The garden features various themed sections, including a winter garden, an alpine garden, and a wildflower meadow. One of the unique highlights of the Durham University Botanic Garden is the Tropical House, which offers visitors the chance to explore a rainforest environment and discover exotic flora from different continents.

3. Jesmond Dene: Nestled in the heart of Newcastle upon Tyne, Jesmond Dene is an oasis of natural beauty. With its meandering paths, picturesque waterfalls, and charming bridges, this public park is a popular spot for both locals and visitors. Jesmond Dene is known for its magnificent displays of wildflowers, particularly its vibrant bluebells that create a stunning spectacle in the spring. The park also offers various activities such as cycling, picnicking, and even wildlife spotting. With its beautiful scenery and peaceful ambiance, Jesmond Dene is the perfect escape from the bustling city life.

4. Belsay Hall, Castle, and Gardens: Located in Northumberland, Belsay Hall is a unique attraction that combines a historic castle with breathtaking gardens. The Walled Garden, in particular, is a sight to behold with its stunning herbaceous borders, vibrant flower beds, and tranquil water features. Visitors can also explore the Quarry Garden, which is a fascinating blend of natural and man-made features. Nestled within the grounds of Belsay Hall, this garden offers a fascinating glimpse into the past, making it a must-visit for history enthusiasts and garden lovers alike.

5. Raby Castle Gardens: Situated near Darlington, Raby Castle boasts a magnificent parkland and gardens that span across 200 acres. As you wander through the extensive grounds, you will encounter a vast array of beautiful flora, including formal gardens, herbaceous borders, and an impressive rose garden. The Castle itself provides a stunning backdrop to the gardens, creating a truly magical experience. With its charm and grandeur, Raby Castle Gardens is definitely a must-visit destination for a peaceful and scenic day out.

These are just a few of the top public gardens in the North East of England. Each garden offers its own unique charm and beauty, providing visitors with a chance to reconnect with nature and find solace in picturesque surroundings. So, whether you are a nature lover, history enthusiast, or simply in need of a tranquil escape, be sure to explore these stunning gardens and immerse yourself in the wonders of the North East’s natural landscapes.