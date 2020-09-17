Listed buildings from Northumbria Police’s former headquarters will go on sale to house buyers later this year after being refurbished by Bellway.

The Newcastle-based housebuilder is converting a collection of Grade II listed cottages and the Superintendent’s House at the Ponteland site into 22 homes.

Arcing around a large area of green open space, the renovated properties will form the centrepiece of Bellway’s Ottermead at Jameson Manor development, which is part of a wider scheme of 275 homes being delivered by a consortium of Bellway and Ashberry Homes on the former police site.

The former Northumbria Police headquarters, off North Road, opened in 1981 but the 57-acre site was sold to Bellway for £21 million in 2018. Although the listed buildings are being retained, most of the other buildings were demolished after being deemed no longer fit for purpose.

The proceeds from the land sale have been re-invested in local policing and the force has moved into a new headquarters to the south of the site.

The listed buildings date back to well before the site was occupied by the police, with the cottages being built in the early 1900s to house children away from the Newcastle workhouses.

Bellway will be opening a new sales office at the development in early October, ahead of the renovated listed buildings being released onto the market. A total of 61 newly built homes have already been purchased and 24 are now occupied.

Emma Chesterton, Head of sales for Bellway North East, said: “The renovation of these elegant properties will give house buyers a unique opportunity to purchase a home within a listed building on a site of a great local significance.

“Given their historical and architectural importance, these 22 homes are the focal point of the development and have provided the inspiration for the design and character of the other houses which are being built on the site.

“Our purchase of the former Northumbria Police headquarters has not only provided vital funds for local policing, but has also enabled us to deliver a development which preserves the integrity of this historic site while delivering high-quality new homes to meet the area’s housing needs.”

A range of four-bedroom houses are currently available at Ottermead at Jameson Manor, with prices ranging from £447,495 to £512,495.

For more information, call 01913 790320 or visit bellway.co.uk.