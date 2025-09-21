Live Sport on TV in the UK Today (Sun 21 September 2025): Full Schedule & How to Watch

At a glance (BST)
Today’s live sport on UK TV & streaming — the full guide
1) Football
Premier League (Sunday picks)
-
14:00 — Sunderland v Aston Villa (Sky Sports Main Event / Premier League / via NOW).
-
16:30 — Arsenal v Manchester City (Sky Sports Main Event / Premier League / via NOW).
These were selected as the headline Super Sunday fixtures for September. Radio Times+1
Barclays Women’s Super League
-
12:00 — Aston Villa W v Liverpool W (Sky Sports+ app).
-
12:00 — Brighton W v West Ham W (Sky Sports Mix).
-
12:00 — Chelsea W v Leicester W (Sky Sports Football).
-
14:50 — Manchester United W v Arsenal W (Sky Sports via Sky Sports+). European Tour
Scotland – Premier Sports Cup (League Cup)
-
15:30 — Partick Thistle v Celtic (Premier Sports 1; stream on Premier Player). Coverage from 15:00.
How to watch without a contract: Sky Sports streams via NOW day/month memberships; Premier Sports subscribers can use Premier Player on mobile, tablet and smart TV.
2) Formula 1 — Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku)
-
Race start: 12:00 on Sky Sports F1/Main Event (build-up from the late morning on Sky).
-
Free-to-air highlights: Channel 4, 17:30.
This weekend is Round 17 on the official F1 calendar (19–21 Sept). Radio Times+2Sky Sports+2
Need the quick version? If you don't have Sky, set a reminder for Channel 4's 17:30 highlights to catch all the drama in one sitting.
3) Cricket — Ireland v England, 3rd T20I (Malahide)
-
First ball: 13:30.
-
Where: TNT Sports (stream on discovery+ in the UK & Ireland).
-
Series context: England lead after the first game; the second was washed out, setting up today’s decider. Bet365 News
If you only stream, discovery+ Premium carries TNT Sports' live coverage on mobile, tablet, browser and most smart TVs.
4) Rugby League
-
NRL Finals: Canterbury Bulldogs v Penrith Panthers 07:05 (Sky Sports Mix).
-
Betfred Women’s Super League — Play-off Semi-Finals:
-
St Helens Women v York Valkyrie 17:00 (Sky Sports+, app channel)
-
Wigan Warriors Women v Leeds Rhinos 19:30 (Sky Sports+, app channel)
These listings are on the Sky Sports Rugby League schedule and fixtures pages. Sky Sports+1
-
5) Tennis — Laver Cup (San Francisco)
-
Day 3 session: from 20:00 UK time on TNT Sports 4 / discovery+. The official schedule runs 19–21 Sept with UK coverage on TNT Sports/discovery+.
6) Golf — DP World Tour & LPGA
-
FedEx Open de France (Final Round): Live window around 12:00–17:30 on Sky Sports Golf (DP World Tour). Official broadcast times and Sky’s “Watch Golf on Sky” listings confirm today’s slots. European Tour+1
-
LPGA — Walmart NW Arkansas Championship: 20:00 on Sky Sports Golf (with a later simulcast on Main Event). Sky Sports
7) Snooker — English Open Final (Brentwood)
-
Sessions: typically 13:00 and 19:00 (check the app just before play).
-
Where: TNT Sports / discovery+; DMAX carries free-to-air sessions at the weekend per the event’s “How to Watch”.
8) NFL — Week 3 Sunday
-
NFL RedZone: 18:00 on Sky Sports Mix.
-
Featured Sky picks at 18:00:
-
Los Angeles Rams @ Philadelphia Eagles — Sky Sports NFL (part simulcast later on Main Event).
-
Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots — Sky Sports Football.
Sky has the first pick in the 6pm & 9pm windows each Sunday and shows the primetime games too. If you prefer free-to-air, Channel 5 carries a 6pm live game most Sundays (check tonight's pick in its app/EPG).
-
How to watch today: quick options (UK)
-
Sky Sports (contract-free): Stream with NOW (day/month sports membership).
-
TNT Sports: Stream via discovery+ Premium on web, mobile and TV sticks. Laver Cup and the Ireland v England T20 are both on TNT Sports today. Bet365 News
-
Premier Sports: Subscribe and stream via Premier Player (Partick Thistle v Celtic, 15:30).
-
Channel 4: Free F1 highlights 17:30 (no login required on broadcast; All 4/Channel 4 app for streaming). Sky Sports
-
DMAX (Freeview): English Open snooker live sessions at the weekend alongside TNT Sports coverage.
-
Channel 5: Free NFL game on most Sundays at 18:00; check the EPG for tonight’s selection.
Fast answers (FAQ)
What channel is Arsenal v Man City on today?
Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League at 16:30 BST. Stream via NOW if you’re contract-free. Radio Times
Is F1 free-to-air in the UK today?
You can watch Azerbaijan GP highlights on Channel 4 at 17:30. Live race is on Sky Sports F1/Main Event at 12:00. Sky Sports+1
How do I watch Ireland v England (3rd T20I)?
Live on TNT Sports; stream on discovery+. First ball 13:30 from Malahide, Dublin. Bet365 News
Where can I watch Partick Thistle v Celtic?
Premier Sports 1 (k/o 15:30). Subscribers can stream on Premier Player.
Is there free live snooker today?
Yes. DMAX shows English Open sessions at the weekend alongside TNT Sports/discovery+ coverage.
Where’s the NFL on UK TV?
Sky Sports has RedZone from 18:00 and multiple live games (incl. Rams @ Eagles & Steelers @ Patriots at 18:00). Channel 5 usually carries a free 6pm game most Sundays.