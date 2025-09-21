  • Sun. Sep 21st, 2025

Live Sport on TV in the UK Today (Sun 21 September 2025): Full Schedule & How to Watch

At a glance (BST)

  • Premier League: Sunderland v Aston Villa (14:00, Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League); Arsenal v Manchester City (16:30, Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League). Radio Times+1

  • Women’s Super League: Aston Villa W v Liverpool W (12:00, Sky Sports+), Brighton W v West Ham W (12:00, Sky Sports Mix), Chelsea W v Leicester W (12:00, Sky Sports Football), Man Utd W v Arsenal W (14:50, Sky Sports via Sky Sports+). European Tour

  • F1 – Azerbaijan GP (Baku): Race 12:00 (Sky Sports F1/Main Event). Free Channel 4 highlights at 17:30. Radio Times+1

  • Cricket – 3rd T20I: Ireland v England (Dublin): 13:30, TNT Sports / discovery+ (UK & Ireland). Bet365 News+1

  • Scottish League Cup (Premier Sports Cup): Partick Thistle v Celtic 15:30, Premier Sports 1 / Premier Player.

  • Tennis – Laver Cup (San Francisco): Day 3 session from 20:00, TNT Sports 4 / discovery+ in UK.

  • Golf: Open de France (DP World Tour) final round from ~12:00, Sky Sports Golf. LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship from 20:00. Sky Sports

  • Rugby League: NRL Finals Bulldogs v Panthers 07:05 (Sky Sports Mix). Women’s Super League Play-off SFs: St Helens v York 17:00 and Wigan v Leeds 19:30 (both Sky Sports+). Sky Sports+1

  • NFL – Week 3 (UK times): RedZone 18:00 (Sky Sports Mix). Featured TV picks: Rams @ Eagles 18:00 (Sky Sports NFL; part on Main Event) and Steelers @ Patriots 18:00 (Sky Sports Football). More live games across Sky channels later tonight.

Times can shift shortly before broadcast. If you’re heading out, open the broadcaster’s app to reconfirm before kick-off.

Today’s live sport on UK TV & streaming — the full guide

1) Football

Premier League (Sunday picks)

  • 14:00 — Sunderland v Aston Villa (Sky Sports Main Event / Premier League / via NOW).

  • 16:30 — Arsenal v Manchester City (Sky Sports Main Event / Premier League / via NOW).
    These were selected as the headline Super Sunday fixtures for September. Radio Times+1

Barclays Women’s Super League

  • 12:00 — Aston Villa W v Liverpool W (Sky Sports+ app).

  • 12:00 — Brighton W v West Ham W (Sky Sports Mix).

  • 12:00 — Chelsea W v Leicester W (Sky Sports Football).

  • 14:50 — Manchester United W v Arsenal W (Sky Sports via Sky Sports+). European Tour

Scotland – Premier Sports Cup (League Cup)

  • 15:30 — Partick Thistle v Celtic (Premier Sports 1; stream on Premier Player). Coverage from 15:00.

How to watch without a contract: Sky Sports streams via NOW day/month memberships; Premier Sports subscribers can use Premier Player on mobile, tablet and smart TV.

2) Formula 1 — Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku)

  • Race start: 12:00 on Sky Sports F1/Main Event (build-up from the late morning on Sky).

  • Free-to-air highlights: Channel 4, 17:30.
    This weekend is Round 17 on the official F1 calendar (19–21 Sept). Radio Times+2Sky Sports+2

Need the quick version? If you don’t have Sky, set a reminder for Channel 4’s 17:30 highlights to catch all the drama in one sitting. Sky Sports

3) Cricket — Ireland v England, 3rd T20I (Malahide)

  • First ball: 13:30.

  • Where: TNT Sports (stream on discovery+ in the UK & Ireland).

  • Series context: England lead after the first game; the second was washed out, setting up today’s decider. Bet365 News

If you only stream, discovery+ Premium carries TNT Sports’ live coverage on mobile, tablet, browser and most smart TVs. Bet365 News

4) Rugby League

  • NRL Finals: Canterbury Bulldogs v Penrith Panthers 07:05 (Sky Sports Mix).

  • Betfred Women’s Super League — Play-off Semi-Finals:

    • St Helens Women v York Valkyrie 17:00 (Sky Sports+, app channel)

    • Wigan Warriors Women v Leeds Rhinos 19:30 (Sky Sports+, app channel)
      These listings are on the Sky Sports Rugby League schedule and fixtures pages. Sky Sports+1

5) Tennis — Laver Cup (San Francisco)

  • Day 3 session: from 20:00 UK time on TNT Sports 4 / discovery+. The official schedule runs 19–21 Sept with UK coverage on TNT Sports/discovery+.

6) Golf — DP World Tour & LPGA

  • FedEx Open de France (Final Round): Live window around 12:00–17:30 on Sky Sports Golf (DP World Tour). Official broadcast times and Sky’s “Watch Golf on Sky” listings confirm today’s slots. European Tour+1

  • LPGA — Walmart NW Arkansas Championship: 20:00 on Sky Sports Golf (with a later simulcast on Main Event). Sky Sports

7) Snooker — English Open Final (Brentwood)

  • Sessions: typically 13:00 and 19:00 (check the app just before play).

  • Where: TNT Sports / discovery+; DMAX carries free-to-air sessions at the weekend per the event’s “How to Watch”.

8) NFL — Week 3 Sunday

  • NFL RedZone: 18:00 on Sky Sports Mix.

  • Featured Sky picks at 18:00:

    • Los Angeles Rams @ Philadelphia EaglesSky Sports NFL (part simulcast later on Main Event).

    • Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England PatriotsSky Sports Football.
      Sky has the first pick in the 6pm & 9pm windows each Sunday and shows the primetime games too. If you prefer free-to-air, Channel 5 carries a 6pm live game most Sundays (check tonight’s pick in its app/EPG).

How to watch today: quick options (UK)

  • Sky Sports (contract-free): Stream with NOW (day/month sports membership).

  • TNT Sports: Stream via discovery+ Premium on web, mobile and TV sticks. Laver Cup and the Ireland v England T20 are both on TNT Sports today. Bet365 News

  • Premier Sports: Subscribe and stream via Premier Player (Partick Thistle v Celtic, 15:30).

  • Channel 4: Free F1 highlights 17:30 (no login required on broadcast; All 4/Channel 4 app for streaming). Sky Sports

  • DMAX (Freeview): English Open snooker live sessions at the weekend alongside TNT Sports coverage.

  • Channel 5: Free NFL game on most Sundays at 18:00; check the EPG for tonight’s selection.

Live sport timetable by hour (BST)

07:05 — NRL Finals: Bulldogs v Panthers (Sky Sports Mix) Sky Sports
12:00 — F1 Azerbaijan GP: Race (Sky Sports F1/Main Event) Radio Times
12:00 — WSL: Aston Villa W v Liverpool W (Sky Sports+), Brighton W v West Ham W (Sky Sports Mix), Chelsea W v Leicester W (Sky Sports Football) European Tour
13:30 — Cricket T20I: Ireland v England (TNT Sports/discovery+) Bet365 News
14:00 — Premier League: Sunderland v Aston Villa (Sky Sports Main Event/PL) Radio Times
14:50 — WSL: Man Utd W v Arsenal W (Sky Sports via Sky Sports+) European Tour
15:30 — Premier Sports Cup: Partick Thistle v Celtic (Premier Sports 1)
17:00 — Women’s Rugby League SF: St Helens W v York (Sky Sports+) Sky Sports
17:30 — F1 Baku highlights (Channel 4) Sky Sports
18:00NFL RedZone (Sky Sports Mix) + live games incl. Rams @ Eagles (Sky Sports NFL) & Steelers @ Patriots (Sky Sports Football)
19:30 — Women’s Rugby League SF: Wigan W v Leeds W (Sky Sports+) Sky Sports
20:00Laver Cup Day 3 (TNT Sports 4 / discovery+) & LPGA (Sky Sports Golf) Sky Sports

Golf note: DP World Tour’s Open de France is on Sky Sports Golf throughout the afternoon; check your EPG for the exact on-air window in your region. European Tour

Fast answers (FAQ)

What channel is Arsenal v Man City on today?
Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League at 16:30 BST. Stream via NOW if you’re contract-free. Radio Times

Is F1 free-to-air in the UK today?
You can watch Azerbaijan GP highlights on Channel 4 at 17:30. Live race is on Sky Sports F1/Main Event at 12:00. Sky Sports+1

How do I watch Ireland v England (3rd T20I)?
Live on TNT Sports; stream on discovery+. First ball 13:30 from Malahide, Dublin. Bet365 News

Where can I watch Partick Thistle v Celtic?
Premier Sports 1 (k/o 15:30). Subscribers can stream on Premier Player.

Is there free live snooker today?
Yes. DMAX shows English Open sessions at the weekend alongside TNT Sports/discovery+ coverage.

Where’s the NFL on UK TV?
Sky Sports has RedZone from 18:00 and multiple live games (incl. Rams @ Eagles & Steelers @ Patriots at 18:00). Channel 5 usually carries a free 6pm game most Sundays.

