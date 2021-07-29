Local boiler experts, Gas Angel Heating, are marking 14 years of operation by planting their 1000th tree in their bid to offset boiler carbon.

The family-run business, based in Newcastle and serving the wider North East, began planting trees last year after launching its Gas Angel Boiler Cover products during lockdown.

Every customer who signs up to a Gas Angel boiler cover plan will have two trees planted on their behalf for every year the plan is active.

This month, as the company marks its 14th year in business, it plants its 1000th tree in collaboration with JUST ONE Tree – a non profit initiative that removes CO2 from the atmosphere through global reforestation. With every tree removing 308kg of carbon over a 25 year period, Gas Angel’s 1000 trees will remove a whopping 308 tonnes over the next 25 years.

Amy Mooney, Managing Director, Gas Angel Heating, said: “It was when my little boy came home from school one day anxious about the future of the planet after an environmental lesson that I really started to think about what we could do to play our part in reducing our carbon footprint.

“Although as a sector we are looking to new technology to reduce gas emissions, most homes, including most new homes, still rely on gas boilers. We therefore wanted to find a way of offsetting gas boiler carbon and the JUST ONE Tree initiative was the perfect way to do this.”

Amanda Bronkhurst, JUST ONE TREE CEO and founder said: “Great strides are being made as homes and businesses transition towards using green and renewable energy. But the reality is most homes in the UK still rely on gas boilers.

“We’re delighted that Gas Angel Heating are continuing to plant trees, which is a sign of their commitment to help mitigate the environmental impact of their products, and they’re serving as an example to other firms that it’s both easy and important to do something positive for the environment.”

To find out more about Gas Angel Heating visit www.gasangelheating.co.uk