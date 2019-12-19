Tyne Bank Brewery, an independent brewery and tap room, has launched an exclusive beer in partnership with Tyne Rivers Trust to help raise funds for the environmental charity.

The aptly named, Tyne Riverlution, will see Tyne Bank Brewery donating 10p from every sale to the trust to continue its work in protecting the River Tyne in the North East.

Julia Austin, founder of Tyne Bank Brewery, said: “We’re excited to announce the launch of Tyne Riverlution as our first charity collaboration. With climate change on everybody’s agenda, we wanted to make a difference, starting locally first. The River Tyne is such an iconic part of the region so it’s the least we can do. Obviously, the water we use to brew beer comes from there, so this is a chance for us all to taste it and help keep it clean.”

Ceri Gibson, Director of Tyne Rivers Trust says: “As the only environmental charity dedicated to looking after the River Tyne, we’re delighted that a business is taking this bold and socially conscious step to help us improve the river.

“We work to combat the effects of climate change to ensure that the River Tyne and its tributaries are healthy, biodiverse and an asset for present and future generations. We see the launch of Tyne Riverlution as a fantastic partnership between two organisations that both have the river at the heart of their business.”

The new beer will be an American-style ale with tasting notes of a bold citrus flavour and piney character.

The news comes after Tyne Bank Brewery swapped its plastic can holders to wood pulp in an effort to become more sustainable.

Tyne Riverlution will be available as a bottled beer at Tyne Bank Brewery, £2.50 RRP. Any retailer looking to stock the beer should contact Tyne Bank Brewery.