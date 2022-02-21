Grant Findley, Director of Findley Roofing & Building, recently travelled to Thailand and met with some of the country’s most poverty-stricken families. While there, he donated vital equipment and supplies to better the lives of the children and their parents, including 133 school uniforms, 20 bikes, and gardening equipment.

The local businessman visited the Surin province due to the vast majority of the area being rural and relatively poor, knowing his contributions would be well-received and would truly make a difference to the lives of those most in need.

One charitable gesture in a long chain of events

The Hartlepool-based roofing company is no stranger to charitable work, especially within the North East region. Grant Findley and his team have been recognised for countless kind gestures over the years, most notably their ‘Kool 4 Skool’ scheme, which has equipped hundreds of local, struggling families with vital school supplies for their children.

Grant Findley’s visit to Surin province was just one gesture in a long chain of philanthropic acts, and he has no intention of stopping any time soon. Grant said: “I’m always trying to find ways to help the local community as best as I can, and this time I decided to take it overseas to assist families in situations most of us wouldn’t dare to think of. It was a truly humbling experience, and I feel so fortunate to be in a position where I can do something like this.”

More families helped by the hands of Grant Findley

As well as getting to know each family and exploring the beautiful area and culture, he thought long and hard about the type of equipment he could give the children to enhance their lives.

Included in his contributions were 20 bicycles so that students could get to school without walking five kilometres in the stifling heat; 133 new uniforms so that they could attend school looking and feeling smart; gardening equipment to enable them to grow their own vegetables; and footballs and ice-creams just for a treat!