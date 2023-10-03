Local Homebuyers Offered Extra Help in Teesside Village

A housebuilder, which is bringing over 200 new homes to the community of Ingleby Barwick has an amazing opportunity for local people too.

Miller Homes’ Beckside Manor development, that is on the fringes of the village, currently has two, three-bedroom semi-detached homes available through its Discount Market Value (DMV) scheme designed to specifically support local people take a first step onto the property ladder.

“This scheme offers homes for sale at 80% of market value to people who live, work or have family ties to the area surrounding Beckside Manor,” said Donna Clark, Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “It’s a great opportunity for people who have a connection to the Ingleby Barwick area to secure a brand new property in the community they call home.”

Certain eligibility criteria are applicable, which includes having a household income of less than £66,000, being legally allowed to own a property in the UK and not be the owner of any other property. It allows the buyer to own the home in its entirety and live in the property as their own for as long as they wish to remain there.

“The offer is set via an agreement between the house builder and the local authority as part of the planning process and aims to support local people taking a first step onto the property ladder as well as onward movers,” said Donna. “It represents a viable option for people in the local community to stay in a place that they love, have perhaps grown up in, or want to be close to family. Building communities is at the core of what we do, and this scheme fully supports that ethos.”

It should be noted that when the buyer wishes to place the property on the market it must be sold on the same terms offering the same level of discount initially received to ensure the property remains affordable for the next buyer in the community.

The DMV homes are three-bedroom semi-detached properties and are currently priced from £160,000. Both are scheduled for completion before the end of the year.

To find out more details and to view other homes currently available at Beckside Manor visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/ingleby-barwick

Please follow and like us: