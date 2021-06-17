Local five star housebuilder, Barratt Homes North East, is continuing to support charities and organisations in the areas in which it builds with its monthly Community Fund initiative. This month, the housebuilder is supporting New Hartley Food Pantry, an organisation that is run by The New Hartley Community Association in conjunction with Community Voluntary Action Blyth Valley, to provide free food for anyone who needs help near to its Church Fields development in New Hartley.

The £1,000 Community Fund donation comes after the organisation was put forward by a Barratt Developments North East employee who heard how hard the organisation works to help support and feed families in the local community, especially after the pandemic has significantly impacted jobs and reduced earning capacities. With added help from FareShare, a charity network that aims to relieve food poverty, the Food Pantry places fresh food into bags ready for those who are wanting to collect it, in order to make their services even more accessible to people.

Karen Collier, Chair of NHCA and Food Pantry Volunteer, said: “We are extremely grateful to Barratt Developments for their generous donation. Covid-19 has impacted us all, be it financially, mentally or emotionally, and it’s crucial that families are able to gain access to fresh food. This donation will help make a large difference to all those who avail of our support and services throughout the region.”

Stephen Wooldridge, Technical Director at Barratt Developments North East, commented: “We’re so pleased that our donation to New Hartley Food Pantry will help them to continue supporting the local community and those who are in need of assistance. We’re constantly looking for ways to support the communities that we build in, and we were really keen to help when we found out about the fantastic services that they offer. We hope that our Community Fund donation will help to make a positive impact on the organisation and local community.”