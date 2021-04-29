A book of children’s stories about their lockdown experiences is being created to raise funds for the reading charity Bookmark.

Castlegate and Wellington Square shopping centres are working with local schools to produce a book called Stockton Stories that will be full of tales of children’s experiences over the past year. The book will then be sold to raise funds for the reading charity Bookmark.

Matt Boxhall, Centre Manager and Chantal Taylor, Marketing Manager have been speaking to schools in Stockton about the campaign and explaining how the pupils can get involved. Pupils at the following schools are already busy writing their stories;

Christ the King

Holy Trinity Rosehill

Roseberry Primary

Marton Manor

St Cuthberts

St Josephs

St Patricks Primary

“It has been inspiring going into the schools and hearing how the pupils have coped during the difficult circumstances over the past year. I am very excited to hear the stories that the children write and to see our finished book at the end of the project.” said Chantal Taylor, Marketing Manager at Castlegate shopping centre.

The competition is open until Tuesday 4th of May 2021, after this date the centre team will then read all the entries and pick 50 entries of them which will be published in the book. The author of each published piece will receive a £10 National Book Token and a copy of the book to keep.

The 3 schools that submit the most entries will win £100 worth of books! The remaining copies of the books will be sold in the Castlegate and Wellington Square shopping centres to raise money for Bookmark – the Reading Charity and help improve children’s literacy skills in the area.

Matt Boxhall, Centre Manager said “It is great to be able to work in partnership with so many of our local schools to produce this charity book and to raise money to help children with their reading.”

Corporate Partnerships Executive Laura Burke said: “With more children than ever needing help with their reading this year, we’re thrilled to be a part of Stockton Stories and are really looking forward to reading some of the children’s writing about their experiences during lockdown. A big thank you from us here at Bookmark and on behalf of the children who will get extra support.”

To find out more about how your school can benefit from the work that Bookmark do here: www.bookmarkreading.org

For more details about the “Tell Us Your Story” competition visit the centres’ websites; www.castlegateshoppingcentre.com and www.wellingtonshops.co.uk