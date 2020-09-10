Teesside based shipping container supplier, Cleveland Containers, have announced their move to a new head office after another record financial year.

The shipping container sales and hire company, which operates nationally out of 15 depots, has invested around £300,000 into their new head office at Falcon Court, Stockton-on-Tees, allowing for continued growth and investment into its team. Within the last few months, they have also employed three new staff members across the sales and newly formed marketing team.

Jonathan Bulmer, Managing Director said:

“We’re very excited to start working in this new head office, a major investment for Stockton-on-Tees and cementing our long-term commitment to the North East and its people.

This new HQ will support our growing team in response to the increasing demand for shipping containers.”

After establishing a number of successful contracts with national and international companies, including STACK Newcastle Cleveland Containers have been selected to provide the containers for STACK Seaburn.

Jonathan continues:

“When the pandemic hit, we had just moved into our new offices, but due to our high levels of readily available stock, our sales and enquiries actually increased.

Thanks to this we’ve been able to extend our team to keep up the momentum delivering high-quality containers to customers old and new.”

Cleveland Containers supplied over 8,000 shipping containers in 2019, and are on track to provide over 12,000 new & used shipping containers to customers all over the UK in 2020.

After growth of 20% year on year, and a sharp increase in demand, Cleveland Containers have been able to increase the size of their team. The shipping container firm have employed various marketing and sales professionals to maintain a high level of service during increase in demand, and to ensure continued growth.

The company was founded in 2011 by Jonathan and Jane Bulmer, who have substantial experience in the transport and logistics sector. Its customers include businesses in hospitality, food and beverage, motorbike storage, construction, home and gardening, farming and more.