Long-distance Volkswagen ID.7 Pro S models now on sale in the UK

ID.7 Pro S Match fastback and Tourer now available to order

86 kWh battery can be charged at up to 200 kW DC

ID.7 Pro S Match capable of up to 437 miles of range

Milton Keynes – Long-distance electric-only journeys are becoming easier with the introduction of the Volkswagen ID.7 Pro S Match and ID.7 Tourer Pro S Match.

The addition of ‘Pro S’ to existing Volkswagen ID.7 models introduces a bigger battery and faster charging. The new ID.7 Pro S Match models have an 86 kWh battery, compared with the 77 kWh battery in the ID.7 Match versions. The result is a WLTP pure electric range of 437 miles for the fastback and 425 miles for the Tourer. The Pro S Match models can also be charged at up to 200 kW DC, meaning a top-up from 10 to 80 per cent of battery capacity can take as little as 26 minutes.

Both new models have all the same levels of luxury and equipment that existing ID.7 drivers enjoy, including a head-up display; Volkswagen’s latest MIB4 infotainment software with 15-inch screen; sophisticated IQ.LIGHT Matrix headlights; three-zone air conditioning with smart vents; comfortable ergoActive heated front seats with massage functions; and privacy glass in the rear. They also offer the same cavernous boot space, with up to 1,586 and 1,714 litres of storage respectively in the fastback and Tourer (loaded to roofline with the rear seats down).

The ID.7 Pro S Match and ID.7 Tourer Pro S Match can be ordered now from Volkswagen Retailers, priced £55,450 and £56,140 (on-the-road recommended retail price inc. VAT).