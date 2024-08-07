  • Wed. Aug 7th, 2024

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Motoring Retail

Long-distance Volkswagen ID.7 Pro S models now on sale in the UK

Byadmin

Aug 7, 2024 #Volkswagen ID.7 Pro S models
  • ID.7 Pro S Match fastback and Tourer now available to order
  • 86 kWh battery can be charged at up to 200 kW DC
  • ID.7 Pro S Match capable of up to 437 miles of range

Milton Keynes – Long-distance electric-only journeys are becoming easier with the introduction of the Volkswagen ID.7 Pro S Match and ID.7 Tourer Pro S Match.

The addition of ‘Pro S’ to existing Volkswagen ID.7 models introduces a bigger battery and faster charging. The new ID.7 Pro S Match models have an 86 kWh battery, compared with the 77 kWh battery in the ID.7 Match versions. The result is a WLTP pure electric range of 437 miles for the fastback and 425 miles for the Tourer. The Pro S Match models can also be charged at up to 200 kW DC, meaning a top-up from 10 to 80 per cent of battery capacity can take as little as 26 minutes.

Both new models have all the same levels of luxury and equipment that existing ID.7 drivers enjoy, including a head-up display; Volkswagen’s latest MIB4 infotainment software with 15-inch screen; sophisticated IQ.LIGHT Matrix headlights; three-zone air conditioning with smart vents; comfortable ergoActive heated front seats with massage functions; and privacy glass in the rear. They also offer the same cavernous boot space, with up to 1,586 and 1,714 litres of storage respectively in the fastback and Tourer (loaded to roofline with the rear seats down).

The ID.7 Pro S Match and ID.7 Tourer Pro S Match can be ordered now from Volkswagen Retailers, priced £55,450 and £56,140 (on-the-road recommended retail price inc. VAT).

By admin

Related Post

Motoring Retail
Honda returns to Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 with the past; RA272, the present; eNy:1 and the tomorrow; Prelude Concept
Aug 7, 2024 admin
Motoring
Bentley celebrates Pride in the North West with uniquely wrapped car
Aug 5, 2024 admin
Motoring
eBay makes Goodwood hillclimb debut with TV star George Clarke behind the wheel of the eBay Lounge
Aug 5, 2024 admin

You missed

Motoring Retail
Motoring Retail
Education
Arts & Culture Arts and Culture Education Eduction