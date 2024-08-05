Bentley celebrates Pride in the North West with uniquely wrapped car

One-of-a-kind Continental GTC designed specifically to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and diversity in all its forms

Eye-catching convertible launches in Bentley’s hometown, at Crewe Pride, 6 July

Fourth dedicated Pride Car uniquely created by Designer Rich Morris, featuring Progress flag colours

Design continues the story of the Unifying Spur, focusing on acceptance and celebrating our differences

Bentley will be attending Crewe, Nantwich and Manchester Pride events and community outreach activities, as part of the year-round support for the LGBTQ+ community

LGBTQ+ colleagues, their partners and allies linked to Bentley network taking part in colourful parades

(Crewe, 5 July 2024) Bentley Motors has today reconfirmed its year-round support for the LGBTQ+ community with the fourth dedicated Pride Car, uniquely wrapped for the North West Pride parades in the UK. Specially created by Designer Rich Morris, the brightly coloured Continental GTC represents love, new life, and acceptance.

The eye-catching convertible features colour and linework inspired by the original Unifying Spur. A chaotic single black line covers the car with faces emerging from the scribble. This symbolises the negative emotions that a person can go through when trying to come to terms with who they are, whether that is their gender or sexuality. This is covered by bright splashes of paint from the progressive Pride flag colour pallet which covers the car, inspired by Holi, the Hindu festival of colour, which celebrates spring, love, and new life. The colours cover the faces to show how make up and styling can be used to help an individual become the person they want to be. This promotes a world where LGBTQ+ people are free to live and love without prejudice, in a culture that is universally celebrated.

Colleagues, along with their partners and allies linked to the colleague-led Bentley network will take part in the Crewe, Nantwich, and Manchester Pride parades, helping to reinforce the message that the company has a culture where all employees feel comfortable bringing their true, authentic selves to the workplace.The parades themselves celebrate the progress made whilst continuing to raise awareness, bring hope to those in need and to inspire others to challenge discrimination.

Designer Rich Morris, who created the art work explained:

“It has been an honour to work on this project for Bentley, following the success of my Unifying Spur design in 2021. This design symbolises the darkness and uncertainty one may experience during self-discovery. It employs colours and linework inspired by both the Unifying Spur and the Hindu festival of Holi, the festival of colour, which celebrates spring, love, and new life. This year’s car is about individuals embracing and being their true, authentic selves.”

Wayne Bruce, Chief Communications and DEI Officer at Bentley Motors, added:

“Our fourth dedicated Pride Car holds a special place in our DEI journey, which began in 2020 with the first car that bravely initiated the conversation. This initial step served as a catalyst, inspiring the creation of BeProud and sparking our ongoing DEI efforts. This latest Pride Car symbolises far more than just Pride — it represents our commitment to acceptance, intersectionality, and belonging and year around support.

“This year’s Pride Car is a celebration of these values, merging the inclusive symbolism of the Progress Flag with the vibrant, joyful spirit of Holi. It embodies our dedication to diversity and unity, striving to cultivate a culture where everyone feels they belong. This car stands as a powerful testament to our mission, encapsulating what #BelongingAtBentley truly means.”