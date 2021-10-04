Packed with desirable technology, infotainment and comfort features, UK cars will cost £75,995

Supercharged 3.5-litre 400hp V6 with six-speed manual transmission as standard, optional six-speed auto with paddleshift

Four option packs included in the spec, plus unique First Edition badging

Choice of six vibrant exterior colours, with more to follow next year

(Hethel, UK – 20 September 2021) – Lotus has confirmed the price and full specification of the all-new Emira V6 First Edition. The car, fully loaded with a host of desirable technology, infotainment and comfort features plus unique badging, costs £75,995.

The price in major European markets has also been released, including in Germany where the car is €95,995. Prices in other international markets, including USA and China, will be released in the coming weeks. Production of the Emira V6 First Edition will start in the spring, with the ‘i4’ four-cylinder First Edition arriving in the autumn.

Matt Windle, Managing Director, Lotus Cars, commented: “The Emira is the most accomplished Lotus we’ve ever made, and to celebrate and reward our keenest early customers, we want to make the first cars extra special to own. The features have been carefully selected by our design team to make for a truly special and distinct First Edition.”

The Emira is an all-new mid-engine premium sports car that perfectly embodies the ongoing transformation of the Lotus business and brand. It features all the hallmarks that the automotive world has come to expect from a Lotus – striking design, thrilling dynamic performance delivering best-in-class ride and handling, outstanding aerodynamics and an unrivalled experience ‘For The Drivers’.

Building on the legacy of the Elise, Exige and Evora, the Emira represents a quantum leap forward for Lotus. Those instantly recognisable brand signatures and core values have been combined with a paradigm shift in levels of practicality, comfort, functionality and technology. The Emira has been developed on a new lightweight bonded aluminium chassis – technology pioneered by Lotus and which remains an intrinsic part of the company’s sports car DNA.

Powering the V6 First Edition is the much-loved and Lotus-honed 3.5-litre supercharged V6 engine, mid-mounted behind the two seats. Developing 400hp, it’s mated to a six-speed manual gearbox with a visible gearchange mechanism and hydraulic power-assisted steering.

The car rides on 20-inch ultra-lightweight V-spoke forged alloy wheels. They’re diamond cut to create a premium two-tone finish, though silver or gloss black versions are available as a no-cost option. Two-piece brake discs with branded calipers are part of the First Edition spec, plus a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

The First Edition comes in one of six vibrant paint colours: Seneca Blue – which was seen at the car’s launch in July – plus Magma Red, Hethel Yellow, Dark Verdant, Shadow Grey and Nimbus Grey. More colours will be available during 2022.

Exterior details include LED lights all round, a titanium exhaust finisher, heated power-fold door mirrors and rear parking sensors. The Lower Black Pack is fitted as standard, which means the front bumper air blades, front splitter, side sills and rear diffuser are all in finished in gloss black.

There are seven interior colour choices, all available at no extra cost. They are red, black, grey and tan Nappa leather, as well as black Alcantara with either red, yellow or grey stitching. Satin chrome trim finishers, white interior mood lighting and Lotus-branded sill kick plates complete the premium look.

The heated seats feature 12-way adjustability and two memory presets linked to the door mirrors (driver’s seat only). Climate control, cruise control, keyless start and selectable drive modes are all included.

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and satellite navigation (in selected markets) are integrated into the Emira V6 First Edition, supported by Bluetooth and USB/12v sockets. The 10-channel/340W premium audio system has been developed in partnership with respected British brand KEF and includes DAB digital radio. All functions are accessed through a 10.25-inch centrally mounted touch-screen, with driver feedback through a 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster ahead of the multi-function steering wheel.

Three more option packs are fitted as standard to the car, making four in total. The Drivers Pack gives customer the choice of Tour or Sport suspension with Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport tyres, or Sport suspension with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres.

The Design Pack adds privacy glass, sports pedals, a black Alcantara headliner, and the choice of black, red, yellow or silver painted brake callipers. Lotus-branded footwell mats are also included. The Convenience Pack adds front parking sensors, rear reversing camera, rain-sensing wipers with aero blades, auto-dimming mirrors and a rear luggage storage net.

Options available at extra cost include a six-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shift (£1,800 / €2,600 in Germany); and the Black Pack, which colours the roof, cantrails, mirror backs, rear Lotus badge and exhaust finisher (£1,200 / €1,370 in Germany).

Production of the Lotus Emira V6 First Edition will start in the spring, with the ‘i4’ four-cylinder First Edition arriving later in the autumn. An entry level Emira – priced from £59,995 – will be available during 2023.

An updated version of the Emira First Edition configurator is now live at www.lotuscars.com, allowing customers to fully spec their car. Images taken from the configurator accompany this news release.

LOTUS EMIRA V6 FIRST EDITION TECH SPEC

Engine configuration 3,456cc / V6 Engine model Toyota 2GR-FE Supercharger Edelbrock 1740 Power 400hp / 298kW Torque 420Nm (manual) / 430Nm (auto) Max engine speed 6,800rpm Gearbox Six-speed manual / six-speed auto CO 2 emissions (WLTP combined) 243g/km* 0-60mph 4.3 seconds* 0-100km/h 4.3 seconds (manual) / 4.2 seconds (auto)* Top speed 180mph / 290km/h* Drag coefficient (Cd) 0.349*

*subject to homologation