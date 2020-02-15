FOOD lovers are in for a tasty treat as Darlington’s #LoveDarlo Restaurant Week returns from Monday 24 until Sunday 1 March. Diners can enjoy a range of offers including two courses for £10 or less and the chance of other discounts at town centre restaurants and eateries across the week.

More than twenty venues have signed up. Discount diners can chose from Italian, Indian, pub food, café selections and much more without forking out a fortune.

Venues old and new to the town have signed up and are looking forward to welcoming diners. Amongst those taking part are: Maxine’s Tre Amici, Picco, Meze, Akbar the Great, Voodoo, Sol Tapas, Al Forno, Fit Fresh, Tomahawk Steakhouse, Santorini, Bombay Gate, Hole in the Wall, Tapas Bar, Reema and Mercure Kings Head.

Councillor Heather Scott, Leader of Darlington Borough Council, said:

“There are some fantastic offers throughout the week and a great range of restaurants and cafes to suit all tastes and budgets. This is a really popular week so I would urge anyone thinking of taking advantage of the offers to book early.

“With such a wide range of restaurants, diners can sample food from around the world without leaving Darlington. Many thanks to all the local businesses who have come on board.”

Details of #LoveDarlo Restaurant Week can be found at www.enjoydarlington.co.uk/restaurantweek

Town centre news, events and offers are also featured on the #LoveDarlo Facebook page.

Two hours free parking in Darlington in all council long stay car parks and free parking all day on Sundays in council car parks and on street bays.