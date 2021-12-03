MILLER HOMES at Lambton Park has been awarded five-stars for best residential development in County Durham in the prestigious UK Property Awards.

The UK Property Awards, part of the International Property Awards, are judged by an independent panel of more than 80 industry experts and judging focuses on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

Patrick Arkle, regional managing director at Miller Homes, said: “This award forms part of the International Property Awards, which celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all aspects of the property or real estate industry across the world.

“Lambton Park is a unique and inspiring development with an unrivalled location in the beautiful surroundings of the Lambton Estate. We have received fantastic feedback from those buyers who have chosen to call Lambton home, with many coming from further afield to take advantage of the stunning homes and exceptional setting.

“This recognition is well deserved and I’d like to congratulate everyone in the team who has contributed to its continued success.”

Residents at Lambton Park are surrounded by outstanding natural beauty with access to 11.5km of superb footpaths providing a mixture of woodland and countryside walks to enjoy with exceptional views across the estate. The magnificent main boulevard is the gateway to an inspired range of two-bedroom apartments and three, four and five-bedroom bespoke homes, with each one emanating its own personal character.

In addition to inspirational homes, Lambton Park residents will have a vibrant community hub known as Bowes Gate right on their doorstep. Bowes Gates will welcome non-residents as well as those living at Lambton Park and at its heart will be a main building offering retail space across the ground floor, envisioned as a traditional high street of around eight independent local shops. These could include businesses such as a bakery, delicatessen, butcher, grocer, estate farm shop, florist, pharmacy, convenience store and hairdresser/beauty salon.

Lambton Live, the online home of the Lambton Park community, has also been created for the exclusive use of the new residents joining the community at Lambton Park. This will be a fantastic forum through which residents can get to know other members of the community with a mixture of events, clubs and community activities which are hosted by, or at, Lambton Park including wellness activities, book clubs, competitions and more. These will evolve over time and will continue to grow along with the thriving community at the development.

For more information on Miller Homes at Lambton Park visit www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/lambton-park-lambton-park.aspx.