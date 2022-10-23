The Philippines is a Southeast Asian country with more than 7,000 islands. It’s known for its beautiful beaches, coral reefs, and resorts. According to rankings, it is one of the top friendliest countries in the world. But aside from these, the country is also home to some of the best places for luxury living.

So, if you’re considering moving to the Philippines or are just curious about the country’s luxurious lifestyle, you have plenty of options. Here are some of the best places for luxury living in the Philippines. Each location offers something unique but provides an upscale lifestyle that ex-pats will enjoy.

Makati City

As the country’s central business district, Makati City is unsurprisingly one of the most expensive places to live in the Philippines. It’s where the country’s tallest buildings and most luxurious hotels are. If you want to be in the heart of the action, this is the place for you.

Makati City is also known for its nightlife, with a wide variety of bars, clubs, and restaurants. The city also has several high-end shopping malls, such as Greenbelt and Glorietta. Many international schools are also located here, making it an excellent choice for families.

However, living in Makati City comes at a price. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment starts at around $1,500 per month. Nonetheless, you will enjoy the city’s luxury lifestyle if you’re up for it.

Boracay

One of the most popular tourist destinations in the Philippines, Boracay is a small island in the Western Visayas region. The island is known for its beautiful white sand beaches and crystal-clear blue waters. It’s also a great place to enjoy water sports such as scuba diving, windsurfing, and kitesurfing.

Boracay is also where several luxury resorts are, such as Shangri-La’s Boracay Resort & Spa and Discovery Shores Boracay. These resorts offer a wide range of upscale facilities and services, from world-class restaurants to infinity pools.

Many ex-pats who own property on the island use it as a second home or vacation rental property. And if you’re looking to live in Boracay permanently, plenty of apartments and villas are available.

Baguio City

Do you want to experience cool weather all year round? Then Baguio City is the place for you. It’s a popular weekend getaway for people living in Manila due to its cooler temperature. The city is also known for its stunning views of the Philippine Sea and the Cordillera mountains.

Luxury living in Baguio City is more affordable than in other parts of the country. You can find a lovely two-bedroom apartment for around $900 per month. The city also has several five-star hotels, such as The Manor at Camp John Hay and Hotel Elizabeth.

Whether looking for a weekend getaway or a permanent residence, Baguio City is a great choice for luxury living in the Philippines.

Pampanga

Have an appetite for delicious food? Pampanga is the place for you. The province is known as the “Culinary Capital of the Philippines.” Here, you’ll find some of the best Filipino dishes, such as sisig and tocino.

A house and lot in Pampanga is easy to acquire, as most of the province’s towns are just a few hours away from Manila. And if you want to live in a rural area, Pampanga has plenty of options too.

Pampanga is also home to several luxury resorts, such as Aqua Planet and Fontana Leisure Parks & Casino. If you’re looking for a luxurious yet budget-friendly place to live in the Philippines, Pampanga is definitely worth considering.

Manila

The capital city of the Philippines, Manila, is the country’s most populous city, with over 12 million people. It’s located on Luzon Island and bordered by Pasig River.

Ex-pats who live in Manila enjoy an active lifestyle with plenty to see and do. Manila is known for its Hispanic influence, Chinatowns, colonial architecture, museums, and art galleries. The city also offers a variety of luxury hotels, resorts, restaurants, bars, and clubs. Manila bay also boasts picturesque views along with luxury yachts, making it a perfect place to live for those who enjoy the finer things in life.

Although a percentage of the population lives in poverty, the inner city neighborhoods of Manila are pretty affluent. Many private schools, international schools, and hospitals are located here. You can also buy a luxury condo or apartment in the city for around $1,500 per month. And by international standards, Manila is a relatively affordable place to live luxuriously.

Living luxuriously in the Philippines doesn’t have to be a dream. There are several places in the country where you can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle without breaking the bank. The above are only a few of the best places for luxury living in the Philippines. So, if you’re looking for a place to call home where you can enjoy the finer things in life, one of these locations may be perfect for you.