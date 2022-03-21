Music is a powerful tool of nostalgia, and songs from certain moments in your life can take you back to that time or place. As music styles and genres change over time – from power ballads to R&B and rap – just how do the lyrics change too?

Interested in finding out, Lottie.org analysed over 35,000 songs from the 1950s to the 2010s in order to determine the shift in what artists have been singing about over the past 70 years.

How lyrics have changed through the decades 

Decade  Love words  Swear words  Money words  Sex words 
1950s  88% 12% 7% 2%
1960s  85% 9% 15% 2%
1970s  76% 19% 18% 3%
1980s  72% 14% 15% 3%
1990s  73% 21% 21% 6%
2000s  73% 24% 18% 7%
2010s  74% 26% 20% 9%
Change from 1950s to 2010s  -14%  +14%  +13%  +7% 

Lottie.org found that the category increasing the most is swear words, which are more than twice as common now as they were in the 1950s.

Songs containing words relating to money peaked in the 1990s, and words relating to sex have been on a gradual incline over the past seven decades.

The only category that has decreased are love words. A staggering 88% of songs contained words of love in the 1950s, and although still remaining the most popular topic, this has dropped to 74% in 2010s songs. Popular artists singing about love include Joe Jonas, Meat Loaf and Electric Light Orchestra.

Most popular swears of each decade 

Decade  Most popular swear  Second-most popular swear  Third-most popular swear 
1950s  H*ll Sh*t B*tch
1960s  H*ll D*mn Sh*t
1970s  H*ll B*tch Sh*t
1980s  H*ll D*mn B*tch
1990s  Sh*t H*ll B*tch
2000s  Sh*t H*ll B*tch
2010s  Sh*t B*tch H*ll

Lottie.org also discovered the artists who swear the most in their songs:

Rank  Artist(s)
#1 Lil Wayne
#2 Jeezy/Young Jeezy
#3

Johnny Cash
#4 Young Thug
#5 Fabolous
#6 Three 6 Mafia
#7 Boosie Badazz
#8 Ja Rule
#9 Juvenile
#10 Master P

Other notable names include Missy Elliott (#13), Slipknot (#33), Machine Gun Kelly (#41) and Bob Dylan (#43).

Find the full blog post here: https://lottie.org/data-insight/song-analysis-reveals-how-the-lyrics-of-music-have-changed-throughout-the-decades/