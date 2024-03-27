MAC International set to debut at Commercial Vehicle Show

Zero Emission MAC Elektra

MAC International, a manufacturer of industrial and commercial cleaning equipment and machines, will make its inaugural appearance at the Commercial Vehicle Show in April.

The CV Show, the largest and most comprehensive road freight transport, distribution, and logistics event in the United Kingdom, takes place at Birmingham’s NEC Arena over three days from 23rd April to 25th April.

It brings together commercial vehicle manufacturers, dealers, distributors, and hundreds of sector suppliers to network and showcase their brands and products to a huge audience of prospective customers.

MAC International is a leading UK manufacturer and supplier of cleaning equipment, selling and distributing a wide range of world-class mobile and static diesel heated and electrically heated industrial pressure washers, floor scrubber driers and floor sweepers.

At the event, it will offer free demonstrations and one-week trials of its equipment. It will also exhibit its range of diesel pressure washers, pressure washer accessories and its entire zero emission range of pressure washers for which it has experienced a 315% growth in sales over the last four years.

The Darlington-based business recently attained a duo of internationally recognised certifications following a successful and rigorous external audit – ISO 14001 environmental management and ISO 45001 health and safety management.

Andrew Scott, Sales Director at MAC International, said: “We are looking forward to our first appearance at the CV Show, which will expose us to new potential customers, as well as providing an opportunity to engage with industry professionals and showcase our innovative products.

“The show provides an unparalleled platform for us to demonstrate our commitment to delivering high-quality cleaning solutions tailored to the unique needs of the transport and logistics sector.”

MAC International can be found at Stand 5D96.