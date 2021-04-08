Distinctive, modern SUV with striking, new front grille and LED headlights

Revamped rear with new LED lights

Spacious and impressive interior with new, full digital cluster, new centre and overhead consoles

Uprated, more powerful engine

New eight-speed automatic transmission with ergonomic gear shift lever

Even better handling with upgraded European suspension package and new trailer sway control

Boasts the latest in automotive safety and infotainment technologies

Overall, an excellent value proposition with generous specification

Comprehensive 7-year/150,000-mile warranty

SsangYong Motors UK is delighted to introduce the new 21-model year SsangYong Rexton into the UK market. The Rexton facelift boasts a new look front end and a revamped rear but retains the qualities, space, all the capabilities of a traditional SUV. Rexton pairs a revamped exterior with a new, stylish interior, whilst still boasting advanced safety and infotainment technologies. This model-year brings changes to its drivetrain too – with a more powerful engine and the introduction of a new 8-speed automatic transmission. All wrapped up with a comprehensive and market-leading 7-year/ 150,000-mile warranty.

From every aspect, the 21-model year Rexton has an eye-catching design, with a powerful, sturdy stance that serves as a solid foundation for its superior ride and handling dynamics. Inside, the Rexton impresses even further with a new digital cluster, driver assistance technologies, safety features and multimedia packages. Engineered for an active lifestyle, new Rexton exceeds expectations by delivering spacious comfort, practical go-anywhere ability, and superior safety. And as you’d expect from a company that has over 65 years of experience, SsangYong’s new Rexton is a magnificently muscular thing.

DRIVING PERFORMANCE

The Rexton powertrain employs a newly uprated 2.2 litre turbo diesel engine manufactured by SsangYong, which now delivers maximum power of 202PS and maximum torque of 441Nm. This highly efficient, extremely quiet, e-XDi 220 engine delivers progressive acceleration from a standing start, and strong low-end torque – typical of a SsangYong power unit. It achieves a CO2 emission level of 225 (WLTP), economy of up to 32.9 mpg on a combined cycle (WLTP) and achieves 0-62mph in 11.9 seconds.

Rexton is now equipped with an all-new 8-speed FR-type automatic transmission produced by Hyundai Transys – also supplied to Genesis, Hyundai, and Kia. Its improved weight and efficiency delivers a smooth sophisticated response and reduced noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH), thanks to wider gear ratios and a pendulum damper. It has an advanced shift-by-wire (SBW) system by which the transmission modes are engaged/changed through electronic controls without any mechanical linkage between the gear shifting lever and the transmission.

4WD SYSTEM

Rexton is an all-wheel drive offering superior driving stability across all types of terrain. It has a proven, go anywhere, selectable 4-wheel drive system. The vehicles 4-wheel drive system draws on SsangYong’s years of experience in 4-wheel drive technology. For better efficiency and greater fuel economy, the car features part time 4-wheel drive with power delivered permanently to the rear wheels. Drive to the front wheels can be selected electronically with either high ratio, or low ratio chosen as and when the off-road conditions become more demanding.

TOWING ABILITY

Ideal for those wishing to tow a double horsebox, large caravan, or commercial trailer, the Rexton has a strong ladder chassis providing a substantial towing platform – a mighty towing capacity of 3,500kg, and a kerb weight of 2180 Kg, particularly important for anyone towing a heavy caravan. Rexton now also boasts Trailer Sway Control (TSC) which improves driving stability by detecting and automatically stabilising yaw movement and sway of the trailer mounted to the vehicle.

MULTIMEDIA

The Rexton doesn’t just offer real advances on-road and off-road, it also offers them on-screen. There is a choice of two advanced infotainment systems depending on trim level – both include DAB radio, excellent connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto for device mirroring, a rear-view reversing camera, and displayed on an 8.0” screen (Ventura) or in HD on a wide 9.2” screen including TomTom navigation on Ultimate models.

SAFETY

The Rexton is one of the strongest and safest vehicles in its class. It’s built on a high-strength body-on-frame construction and features a comprehensive suite of the latest electronic safety aids. It has extremely strong foundations – its body-on-frame construction is built using 1.5Gpa ultra-strength steel – a world first. In fact, 81.7% of the steel plate in the car’s body uses high-strength, high-density, high-tensile steel. This provides superb rigidity and protection in a collision to maximise the safe space within the cabin.

NVH

Rexton’s NVH levels are much improved over its predecessors, due to its stiffer body, improved aerodynamics to reduce wind noise, better engine isolation by means of hydraulic engine mounts and improved cabin sealing. Advanced tools and technologies have been applied to Rexton to suppress NVH and it now boasts some of the lowest NVH levels in its class. Its cabin noise at idle is just 44.0dB and its chassis vibration at idle is 95.0Hz.

THE LINE UP

The SsangYong Rexton is extremely well equipped and comes with generous levels of equipment as standard. Adorned with at new striking and defined front styling concept, the D-segment vehicle seats 7 passengers with plenty of cargo space and the versatility that you would expect from a modern SUV. There are now two trim levels to choose from – the newly named Ventura, which replaces the ELX, and the high-spec Ultimate. Sharing the same body style and powertrain, the key specification differences are as follows:

REXTON VENTURA

The Rexton Ventura, which comes with auto transmission only, has seven seats, new design 18” diamond cut alloy wheels, LED headlamps, 12.3” full digital console, dual zone climate control, 8” touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto. It has power assisted steering, a heated leather steering wheel as well as power adjustable, heated, and ventilated front seats, TPU faux-leather upholstery, front and rear parking sensors and rear-view camera. Safety kit includes 9 airbags, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Safety Distance Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Front Vehicle Start Warning, Speed Limit Warning, Smart High Beam and Trailer Sway Control.

REXTON ULTIMATE

Step up to the Rexton Ultimate, also with automatic transmission and seven seats, new design 18” alloy diamond cut alloys, LED headlights, LED fog lights, 9” HD audio screen with TomTom navigation, interior mood lighting, stainless steel door finishes, rear view camera with 3D 360 monitoring system, Lane Change Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Warning, premium leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power seats, and ‘smart’ electronic tailgate.

PRICING

Ventura Ultimate 2.2 Diesel 2.2 Diesel Auto Auto 4WD 4WD £37,995 £40,665

VIEW FROM THE TOP

Commenting on new model year Rexton, Kevin Griffin, managing director of SsangYong Motors UK said: “Back in 2017, SsangYong set new standards for value-priced large SUVs, with the launch of new Rexton. The updated 21-model year Rexton is further evidence of the brand’s re-generation and I believe that it demonstrates the rapid progress being made as a specialist producer of 4×4 pick-ups and SUVs. The Rexton is distinctive and stylish and boasts an array of advanced safety and infotainment technologies as well a large spacious cabin and cargo area.”

“SsangYong is Korea’s third largest SUV brand and has nearly seventy years-experience of making refreshingly different cars. Along the way, we have learnt a thing or two about what customers really need. So instead of wasting money on marketing gimmicks or add-ons, we offer a full range of truly refined & high-spec SUV’s that absolutely deliver on the road.”

“Our ‘badge’ may be less well known, but what SsangYong lacks in current recognition, we more than make up for with cars that offer huge value without ever feeling compromised. We also have so much faith in our build quality, that we offer a full 7-year/150,000-mile warranty so customers can be confident that they have made the right choice when it comes to the things that really matter.

We are sure that in Rexton we have a vehicle that has the potential to upstage some much bigger names in the marketplace, particularly with our value for money proposition.”