One of the biggest features of electric scooters is that they require little maintenance. However, there are some things that can help your motorcycle drive smoothly on the road.

Why Is Important To Do Regular Electric Scooter Maintenance?

Regular maintenance reduces the probability of major problems and automatically increases the efficiency of your electric scooter.

What does it mean? It means that you can rely on your scooter at any time.

The concept is simple—everything comes down to these two options:

Preventative maintenance:

ㆍYou became more familiar with your electric scooter

ㆍAlmost eliminates fatal hazards

ㆍKeeps electric scooter more reliable

ㆍKeeps you safe

ㆍReduces repair costs

ㆍYou can do it by yourself

ㆍRiding experience is much more enjoyable

Corrective maintenance:

ㆍWaiting for the disaster to happen

ㆍHigher costs

ㆍYou are in danger

ㆍOther traffic participants are in danger

ㆍMore often it requires professional help

ㆍPoor riding experience

ㆍUnavailability to ride it at least 1/3 days during the period of repair (generates costs for a car, cab, etc.)

The first option is about leaving as little space as possible for breakdowns. Through regular electric scooter maintenance, we have a chance to notice some smaller problems, predict failures, and prevent potential hazards.

That can be easy, fun, and really useful at the same time. These steps should be everyone’s golden rules.

The second option is easier—but it leaves us with a bigger problem in the long run. This kind of philosophy creates malfunction more often, and then we must fix the issue.

It creates higher expenses because of the need for new parts or/and the need for professional help.

Electric Scooter Maintenance Tips

A professional mechanic is not a boogeyman (at least on most occasions), and we don’t want to tell you that you should run from him. However, there is a lot of stuff you can do by yourself in order to postpone the visit to the mechanic until some more significant problems appear.

Before you pick up the hammer, there is something you should know about maintenance—that’s not just about maintaining your electric scooter, it’s about learning and connecting with the ride itself.

Here are some quick tips:

ㆍCharge it regularly

ㆍKeep it clean

ㆍAvoid riding in the rain

ㆍCheck the spare parts

ㆍCheck bolts

Electric scooter battery maintenance

The battery on your electric scooter is probably the most important part. The advancement of battery technology means that modern mobile batteries can provide better efficiency and longer-lasting power than ever before.

However, all batteries have a life cycle, and when you notice a drop in the ability to provide long-lasting charging, it means that your battery life is about to end. However, we have the following suggestions to maximize the life of your electric scooter battery:

Don’t completely drain the battery; keep it at around 90% and prevent KERS (the motorcycle’s kinetic energy recovery system, which converts your forward kinetic energy into battery charging when braking) overcharging. Studies have shown that in order to prolong its life, it is best to store your scooter at 90% of its power.

The charging cycle of most lithium batteries is 500-1000 times. A charging cycle includes a full battery from 100%-0%-100%. Keeping it full can reduce the number of entire cycles.

The daily working temperature of the scooter will affect its service life. Extreme conditions beyond the manufacturer’s specifications may adversely affect battery health.

We strongly recommend using only the charger provided by the motorcycle or an official replacement. The battery size and type of electric scooters may be different, so using chargers or electric starters of other scooters, older chargers or other types of chargers may cause overcharging, overcharging, or improper charging. This may cause lasting damage to your electric scooter, and even worse, it may mean that your scooter will not start at all.

Take care of everything else!

In addition to the battery, other parts of the electric scooter are generally composed of moving parts, which are easy to wear over time. These moving parts include wheels, tires, brake pads, brake handles, and folding joints.

Folding joints are not rigid connections and may become loose over time. These can be adjusted when using simple household tools or tools that come with motorcycles.

Brakes: Electric scooters have different braking methods, so the best advice is to consult your owner’s manual for specific instructions on maintaining the braking system. Scooters with disc brakes will wear out like other brakes. Over time, the brake pads will wear out and need to be replaced. These disc brakes also need to be adjusted over time to maintain the desired braking level.

Tires: Your electric car will have a pneumatic inner tube tire or a solid compound tire. Tires will wear out like car or bicycle tires, that’s how it should be replaced after the tread is worn out. They should be kept at the correct pressure to avoid excessive wear of the inner tube. Hard tires generally have a longer life. Finally, if the rear tire of a scooter has a damaged heel, it will wear down faster than the front tire.

The last word…

Knowing how to properly care for and maintain your electric scooter will not only ensure its optimal performance and safe operation but also help keep it suitable for many years of use.

Some of the precautions mentioned above need to be considered more frequently than others. At the end of the day, you should not check them too often.

