Care Matters, one of the region’s fastest-growing care-at-home providers, has made a major appointment in its Stockton office in order to manage the steady increase in demand for its services.

Kelly Nicholson, from Newton Aycliffe, started her latest role in the care sector earlier this month – as she approaches 30 years as a professional in the sector.

Working with Registered Manager, Steven Hutchinson they will manage five office-based staff in Stockton, as well as 80+ carers working in the local community. This latest appointment comes after a year in which the company has continuously grown, while successfully adapting to the challenge of the COVID pandemic, and established itself as a go-to care provider in the area.

“Kelly brings with her a wealth of knowledge in care, and has so much experience to share across the company,” explains Lisa Spark, managing director of Care Matters, whose head office is based in Darlington. “She works extremely well under pressure and will undoubtedly help to ensure the safety and well-being of our clients.”

“Having her on board also enables us to push on with plans to grow the company further, and provide care to even more people in the region as the year progresses.”

Care Matters already employs over 140 care workers, who deliver care-at-home services to around 300 clients of all age groups – some of whom rely on their carers’ visits and essential support as many as four times per day.

The company was formed in 2013, has an annual turnover of £3m, and already has plans in place to expand the company into more areas of the North East during the next 12 months.

For more information on the appointment of Kelly to the Stockton office, please contact Lisa Spark on 01325 482075 or at lisa@carematters.co.uk