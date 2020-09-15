Dales-based Manifest Marketing Ltd. has been appointed by independent builders’ merchants Merritt & Fryers to handle its marketing and media relations, consolidating the firm’s unique ‘one-stop shop’ brand.

Family business Merritt & Fryers has been serving the professional trades in Skipton for nearly 85 years, with its extensive 3.5 acre site on Firth Street providing the complete range of resources for both professional tradesmen and DIY enthusiasts.

Director Rachel Fryers said: “We were looking for a well-established, local agency to help us connect with new and existing customers. We invited Manifest to do a marketing audit with us and were pleased with how well they understood the diversity of the business and our core values.

“We’ve seen healthy growth over the years but don’t want to rest on our laurels and we believe Manifest can help us showcase our unique proposition as the definitive experts for all construction and refurbishment supplies.”

The comprehensive Merritt & Fryers offering includes a timber yard, building supplies, plumbing and heating department, ironmongery, hardware, garden and landscape supplies, DIY, tiles and a decorating centre. Appealing to retail as well as trade customers, it also features a bespoke joinery service for doors, windows and specialist items, a stove showroom and an impressive bathroom design centre with a remarkable 37 bathroom displays for inspiration.

Jane Ellison-Bates, owner of Manifest Marketing, said: “Having been a customer of theirs for 30 years through four home refurbishments of my own, I’m delighted we are going to be working with Merritt & Fryers to highlight this incredible resource.”

“We are confident we can help them build on their success and gain more recognition for the fantastic service they provide to the area’s professional trades people and enthusiastic amateurs like me.”

As well as employing 56 staff, Merritt & Fryers is a valued supporter of the local community, providing sponsorship for several sports clubs and events in the area. Rachel Fryers has recently been appointed to the board of Skipton BID and is keen to champion the town’s sustainable development plans.

Manifest Marketing, based in Appletreewick, was founded more than 20 years ago. Jane has worked in publishing, media and PR since 1984. Former Craven Herald editor Matt Cornish joined the team in 2019. A journalist for nearly 15 years on national, regional and local newspapers, he also has extensive experience of working in marketing and PR.