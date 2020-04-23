Terminal illness charity, Marie Curie, are calling on home heroes in the North East to join in The 2.6 Challenge this weekend. The coronavirus has had, and continues to have, a devasting effect on Marie Curie’s fundraising and income, income that is relied upon to provide vital care for dying people and their loved ones.

The Two Point Six Challenge has been developed by organisers of the London Marathon, which has been postponed as a result of the pandemic. As it cannot take place as planned, its organisers created a ‘lockdown-friendly event’ which is easy for anyone to join in and make a difference for their chosen charity.

Many of Marie Curie’s fundraising events and campaigns have been cancelled or postponed due to COVID 19, massively reducing the amount of money the charity have been able to raise, but their Hospices and essential caring services in the community are continuing to operate, including those in the North East.

Hayley Revell, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser in Newcastle said: “We are so excited to be part of The 2.6 Challenge, and it is a great way for our supporters to raise money while staying safe and staying at home.

“Marie Curie is facing a devastating loss of funds due to the national emergency, but we have never been more committed to giving patients the expert care and support they need at the end of their life, whether that be due to coronavirus or something else.

“Some fun ideas to get involved in The Two Point Six Challenge could include a 26 mile sponsored bike ride, a family quiz with 26 questions, or simply asking 26 friends to donate £2.60 to Marie Curie. Any fundraising, no matter how big or small, will make a massive difference to Marie Curie”

To find out more about the #twopointsixchallenge or to register your fundraising event visit https://www.mariecurie.org.uk/get-involved/charity-events/two-point-six-challenge or contact Hayley on 07894822765 to find out more.