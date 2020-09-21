Successful marketing can make the difference between a successful or failed business. It doesn’t matter how great your product or service is if no one can find you at all. Are all marketing examples created equal though? Depending on your product and service, you have to ensure that you are not only targeting the right audience but taking advantage of the current trends out there. With that said, here are some of the top marketing trends that you should not miss out on in 2020.

Social Media Marketing

Social media marketing has always been important and a great way to get your product out there. In recent months, though, it has skyrocketed immensely thanks to platforms gaining popularity. A great platform to look into for this would be TikTok. This mobile app exploded overnight and now is worth billions of dollars. If you can market on this app, you can guarantee that millions, if not more, will see your business and the service that you offer. The experts behind this useful guide recommend both marketing on the application and creating your account to create content. You can customize your URL to ensure that you stand out from the rest of the crowd as well as place your bio URL to dramatically increase clicks and visits to your page.

Social media marketing goes further than just TikTok. While Facebook is declining in users, there are still apps like Snapchat and Instagram that are growing and growing each day. If you can get yourself onto one of these apps, it will dramatically increase your website traffic and increase overall sales for your company. It would be a huge mistake to not take advantage of social media marketing in 2020.

Conversational Based Marketing

Recent trends and statistics show that people are much more likely to respond to marketing and advertising if it is personalized towards them. One of the best ways to do this is by having a conversation and talking to people. This can be extremely difficult, however, as it is time-consuming to reach out to each person and address their needs.

To combat this, chatbots have been revolutionized to provide users with an authentic experience that feels like they are talking to a real person. It is great for answering any important questions and will allow you to learn about the customer. At any point, they can request to switch over to a live representative, allowing that person to use that information.

There are also channels and sites out there as well that will put you in direct contact with your users. This is great as you can sell products almost instantly if you have the right pitch and approach. Conversational based marketing goes a long way if you take the time to invest in the person and get to know them.

Visual Marketing

When it comes to a product, people don’t want to read about things, they want to be able to see it and experience it. With visual marketing, information is short and to the point and shown in a way that grabs attention. The person is directed towards the important bits to read to help them learn about the product, but it does not feel like they are reading a long post or review.

Include a photo of the product as well, so the person can see it. Try to show multiple angles, as the more they can visualize the product, the more likely they are to see themselves using it. Visual marketing cannot be left out and needs to be used in today’s society.

Video Marketing

Finally, there is no better way of marketing your product and showing it off, than a video. Videos are fantastic because people are not only able to see the product or service, but they can see it in action. If you want to take things a step further, you can enlist an influencer to create a video on the product.

Why is this useful? While people do like videos, if the video comes from the same company, people will be skeptical about the amount of truth in it. By enlisting a third-party service, people are more likely to trust them and their word. Nothing does a better job of marketing than videos.

By following these trends, you and your business are sure to make a splash in the remainder of 2020. Try to keep up with everything that is happening and see if you can predict the next few trends before they happen. The sooner you jump into these things, the better it will be for you. Don’t forget to be patient as well, as it can take some time to show the benefits of your labor. How do you plan on marketing your business?