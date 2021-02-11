A Middlesbrough-based social enterprise has announced a partnership with a North Yorkshire marketing agency to deliver PR services pro-bono.

Recovery Connections Enterprise Ltd: Incorporating, The Fork in the Road Cafe, The Fork in the Road – Stage One Cafe, Bloom Florists and 131 The Venue has joined up with Peachy Digital which will support both the charity and social enterprise by providing PR, strategy and profile building services to help build awareness of its work and its ethos.

The charity and its enterprises have been hit hard by Covid, having to close its venues and change the way that the organisation provides support to its community by moving almost all groups online.

For now, Bloom Florists is open for local deliveries and click & collect but other enterprises remain closed as we work through England’s third lockdown, with no certain end date in sight.

Recovery Connections Enterprise Ltd. General Manager, Neil Slade said: “We are both delighted and incredibly grateful to Peachy Digital for extending their expertise and for offering to support us by spreading our good news stories about the vitally important work that we undertake for the good folk of Middlesbrough and beyond”.

Recovery Connections was approached by Peachy Digital’s Managing Director, Lizzie Turner-Jones who wanted to offer support to help spread the word about the work it does. She offered the company’s services for free as a way to give the marketing team more time to focus on other crucial work and support of service users.

Peachy Digital’s Managing Director, Lizzie Turner-Jones said: “Recovery Connections is a superb Middlesbrough based charity, backed by its social enterprises which deliver incredible opportunities for those who need support getting back into employment. I love the foundation of the entire operation which is built on a focus of individual strengths and a ‘do with’ rather than a ‘do for’ approach to support, in addition to breaking down the stigma associated with addiction and recovery.

“For me, the mental health aspect of the people benefiting from this support is also important. I hate the thought of people being ostracised and this further impacting them. I’m proud to be working with Neil Slade and the team to help raise awareness in these strange times.”

Peachy Digital is a marketing agency working with a wealth of clients across the UK and in several industries, with a specialism in food & drink. The company works across the full marketing mix, both on and offline, and services include social media management, PR, email marketing, content creation and strategy development. The fundamental ethos is marketing ‘without the fuzz’ – no jargon, no nonsense, just clearly defined strategies that deliver.

Recovery Connections is a peer-led, substance use recovery organisation and registered charity based in Middlesbrough. Founded in 2008 by members of the local recovery community, the organisation also has teams in Gateshead and Stockton, working as part of Gateshead Recovery Partnership and Stockton Recovery Service respectively.

It offers a range of opportunities that can help build recovery capital and achieve lasting positive change, focusing on individual strengths and providing a ‘do with’ rather than a ‘do for’ approach to support.

Find out more at https://www.recoveryconnections.org.uk/ and https://peachydigital.co.uk/