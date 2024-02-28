Maserati confirms commitment to 100% Engineered and Made in Italy strategic plan, focused on bold electrification and sustainable growth

Maserati, the first Italian luxury Brand to develop and produce all-electric vehicles, is driving through a sustainable long-term profitable growth plan focused on consistent brand and product evolution. The Maserati range is 100% designed, developed, and manufactured in Italy, serving more than 70 countries around the world with an 86% export rate; Modena continues to serve as the beating heart of the House of the Trident, which has been based at the historic plant on Viale Ciro Menotti for more than 80 years.

As a Brand devoted to performance, innovation, design, quality, technology and luxury, Maserati is writing the future of luxury mobility with an ambitious strategy and is developing a comprehensive product plan aimed at electrification, to reflect customer aspirations.

Maserati is the only luxury Brand within Stellantis, and following its positive financial recovery which began in 2021, is now setting a strong business model, projecting itself into an electric future to enhance its leading position in the luxury segment by maintaining production volumes and profitable margins in line with its unique brand positioning.

More than ever, Maserati believes in electric future mobility, and is currently organizing itself in all fields to transform its competitiveness and exceed the needs of the new luxury consumer. The Modena-based company has already embarked on its journey in the new electric era, by unveiling its first two BEV vehicles: the GranTurismo Folgore and Grecale Folgore (Folgore identifies the all-electric Maserati range), which are already on sale in Italy and EU markets. The GranTurismo Folgore, a true icon for the Brand, offers cutting-edge technical solutions derived from Formula E. With motorsport in its genes and roots in the spirit of pure competition, Maserati is the first Italian brand to compete in Formula E, as of 2023.

Maserati GranCabrio Folgore is due to be launched this year, shortly after its ICE version. The road to electrification will continue with the new MC20 Folgore in 2025, a brand-new large E-UV BEV in 2027, and the next generation of Quattroporte BEV in 2028.

All the Brand’s current and future models are and will be 100% designed, developed, and manufactured in Italy. As a result of a genuine combination of craftsmanship and innovation, Maserati will reaffirm the bond with its roots: the historic headquarters in Modena, which currently hosts the production of the MC20 and MC20 Cielo, will soon make room to produce the Folgore version of the most desirable super sports cars.

Eager to ensure that its cars feature the most attractive style and distinctive details, the Modena plant will also host the “Atelier of the Fuoriserie Personalization Program,” reserved to create bespoke Maserati models. Consistent investments are already planned in new facilities within the plant, and in specific training sessions for new staff working on the Fuoriserie Personalization Program.

At the historic plant on Viale Ciro Menotti, the company’s Leadership Team will work closely with an agile, expert, and focused Maserati Engineering Team – consisting of roughly 130 professional engineers and technicians – that will be fully developing the current and future range. The team will be operating in strong connection with the Engine Lab (where the full-electric powertrains are developed and tested) and will contribute to steering the brand to a higher luxury positioning. This strong team will jointly build the future of the Trident and will take the iconic Brand to new heights, as it deserves.

Maserati is part of the Stellantis “Dare Forward 2030” strategic plan announced on 1 March 2022, as a fully-fledged segment of its overall organization matrix. All new Maserati models will adopt electric powertrains, to bring great innovation and high performance, both typical of Maserati’s DNA: 2024 is a crucial milestone year for the company’s evolution and growth, especially amidst the challenges and changes faced by luxury brands within the global automotive business sector.

Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO: “Driven by our Modena heart, we are going full throttle to lead change on electrification, with two of our iconic models already available for purchase in their 100% electric versions, and another on the way this year. We will offer our preferred customers the most powerful Maseratis ever, pushing the boundaries of driving pleasure to a new era. With our long-term strategic vision and plan, we want to make a mark in the luxury world with unique Italian manufacturing excellence, constantly pushing distinctive quality and building our future with a dedicated business model that guarantees our customers the best products that reflect the Trident’s values.”