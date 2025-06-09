Maserati lights up the 2025 Motor Valley Fest

Maserati’s supercars brought Modena to life in a tribute to the Year of the Trident,

celebrating the brand’s enduring bond with a city it has long called home and drawn inspiration from

Modena, June 9, 2025 – The 7th edition of the Motor Valley Fest, the iconic open-air event in Emilia Romagna, has come to a successful close. Over four days, Modena transformed into the motoring capital of the world, embracing fans, tourists, and professionals in an exciting and engaging atmosphere.

The star of the 2025 Motor Valley Fest was undoubtedly Maserati, which lit up the city center with a jam-packed program of immersive experiences and exclusive events that celebrated its unique ability to unite past and future, tradition and innovation. For the occasion, the historic plant in Viale Ciro Menotti—now the brand’s premium hub for luxury and innovation— held a rare opening to the public, welcoming visitors from across the globe.

Designed to showcase the brand’s reputation for style, research, and a pursuit of excellence, the immersive experience was enhanced by exclusive events and special promotions within the Maserati showroom and store, completing an itinerary that allowed fans to fully immerse themselves in the world of the Trident. It was an unforgettable experience that highlighted the core values of the brand—the epitome of Italian luxury worldwide—and its ongoing commitment to crafting beauty and innovation in the place where it all got started.

The festival was also a chance to admire the new GT2 Stradale in a Powder Nude livery in Piazza Roma. Meanwhile, nearby at the Motor1 stand, the fully electric, 800 V GranGabrio convertible stood out in an Orange Devil paint job. Symbols of the Trident’s “Made in Modena” ethos, the GT2 Stradale was built within the city’s plant—together with the M20 and MC20 Cielo—where production will soon start on the new GranTurismo and GranCabrio, further solidifying the bond between the Trident and Modena.

One of the key moments of the event was the opening conference “Motor Valley Top Table” held on Thursday in Teatro Storchi, where Santo Ficili, Maserati CEO, highlighted the strategic role Modena plays for Maserati: “In this city, one can feel the true essence of the Motor Valley—and it is here that our vision of the future is taking shape. Leading a brand like Maserati and bringing the production of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio back to Modena is something that makes me deeply proud. I am strongly convinced that, starting from here, we will write a new chapter in our extraordinary history, drawing on a world-class region and the talented people who make it so special. For 110 years, Maserati has been entirely Made in Italy, and it will continue to be so, with even a greater emphasis on sustainability, technology, and, above all, the customer. We are not afraid of change; we embrace it with courage and intention, empowered by the Italian knowhow that sets us apart on the global stage.”

Alongside the brand’s present and future, the 2025 Motor Valley Fest would not have been complete without a space dedicated to Maserati’s more than 100 years of history. In the Ducal Gardens, the Classics Pavilion showcased legendary classic cars, a Maserati Indy America and a Maserati Mistral coupé 4000, paying tribute to the expert craftsmanship which has made Maserati one of the leading symbols of Italian automotive excellence. The weekend also featured the 4th edition of the “Moto & Supercars Motor Valley Fest” procession and the “Mini vs Abarth” parade, contributing to an engaging and enveloping atmosphere where history, passion, and motors harmoniously came together.

The enthusiasm for the Trident was also palpable in the thematic talks held at the Complesso San Paolo in Modena. Some of the event’s most popular talks were held with Maria Conti, Head of Maserati Corse, who spoke about the evolution of speed in relation to racing and technology, Giovanni Perosino, Maserati Chief Marketing & Communication Officer, who explored the luxury experience beyond the product, and Cristiano Bolzoni, Manager of Maserati Classiche, who focused on the brand’s heritage.

Maserati’s participation in the 2025 Motor Valley Fest marked a key moment in the Year of the Trident celebrations—the 100th anniversary of its logo, an enduring symbol of the brand’s excellence throughout the world. The festivities are to continue, as the brand prepares to celebrate a century of racing in just less than a year. Indeed, 1926 was the year in which the Maserati Tipo 26—the first car in history to sport the famous emblem on its hood—took part and won (in its class) at the Targa Florio with Alfieri Maserati behind the wheel. It is an anniversary which not only pays homage to a glorious past, but also reinforces the brand’s commitment to a future of excellence, innovation, and Italian authenticity.