Maserati MCPURA brings the pure essence of Italian performance on the roads of Versilia

The Driving Experience dedicated to the new Trident super sports car made its debut in Tuscany.

An evocative itinerary that wound its way between the sun-kissed coasts and the

majestic peaks of the Apuan Alps, tracing a story of speed, elegance, and pure Italian luxury.

Modena, 22 October 2025 – The exclusive Driving Experience dedicated to the new Maserati MCPURA has just come to a close, showcasing the purest expression of energy and performance according to the Trident. From 6 to 18 October, the thrilling journey crossed some of Versilia’s most renowned locations, such as the sophisticated Forte dei Marmi, the charming village of Pietrasanta, and the majestic Carrara Marble Quarries, recognized as one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

In this unique setting, the Trident’s new supercar revealed its full ability to blend power and elegance, highlighting both its dynamic prowess and the unmistakable sound of the iconic 630-hp Nettuno V6 engine. The warm, soft light of early October days enhanced the exclusive shades of the cars featured in this immersive experience while introducing participants to the world of the Maserati Fuoriserie Program, where craftsmanship stands as the epitome of authentic Italian luxury.

Natural evolution of the iconic Halo Car MC20, the MCPURA represents the new frontier of super sports cars, taking its predecessor to an even higher level of performance and uniqueness. Available in both coupé and convertible versions, it stands out thanks to four exclusive features: a carbon fiber monocoque, the iconic 630-hp Nettuno V6 engine with patented pre-chamber technology, the distinctive “Butterfly” doors, and – for the Cielo version – the retractable electrochromic glass roof. Remarkably, the carbon fiber monocoque combines rigidity with lightness, resulting in an overall weight of less than 1,500 kg. With its extraordinary 630 hp, the MCPURA sets a new benchmark in its class for weight-to-power ratio – 2.33 kg/hp – delivering uncompromising performance, refined elegance, and masterful craftsmanship embodying, in its purest form, the true values of the Trident.

Color played a central role in the Driving Experience as well, an element that defines Maserati’s distinctive approach to customization. The color palette available for the MCPURA is both captivating and evocative, featuring a selection of shades created specifically for the new supercar, all inspired by Italian heritage and the brand’s iconic legacy. Among the new introductions are the striking launch colour AI Aqua Rainbow – blue that changes in the sun, producing a rainbow effect – the new Devil Orange, a fusion of vibrant energy and boldness, and the Night Interaction – sophisticated and luxurious tones that affirm MCPURA as the new flagship of the Trident. The color range expands even further thanks to the extensive personalization options offered by the Maserati Fuoriserie Program, which includes over thirty bodywork shades (solid, metallic, tri-coat, quad-coat or matte), allowing each vehicle to become a truly bespoke creation.

Santo Ficili, Maserati COO, stated: “With this Driving Experience, we wanted to offer our guests the opportunity to step into the very heart of Maserati by living firsthand the energy, elegance, and passion that shape each of our creations. MCPURA was born from this same spirit: a perfect balance between engineering precision and artisanal ability. This project tells the story of our present and our future, while celebrating our deep connection with Modena, the city where, for nearly ninety years, we’ve nurtured our craftsmanship, built the Nettuno engine, and created the most exclusive personalization options in our Officine Fuoriserie. In Versilia, we wanted to evoke all of this, transforming the drive into a sensory experience that expresses the purest essence of Maserati in every single detail”.