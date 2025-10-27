Isuzu celebrates farming excellence as sponsor of 2025 British Farming Awards ‘Farm Worker of the Year’

Isuzu UK continues its support of the British Farming Awards, sponsoring the Farm Worker of the Year category for the eighth consecutive year since 2018.

The 2025 winner of the category, Takara Comrie from Limestone Farming Company, was recognised for exceptional leadership and dedication managing a 1,200-hectare farm and pedigree Stabiliser herd.

Isuzu celebrates farming excellence, reflecting the D-Max’s values of reliability, capability, and commitment, key qualities shared by Britain’s farming professionals.

Isuzu UK proudly continues its long-standing support of British agriculture by once again sponsoring the Farm Worker of the Year category at the 2025 British Farming Awards (BFA). Having supported the accolade since 2018, Isuzu remains committed to recognising and celebrating the dedication, hard work, and expertise of those at the heart of UK farming.

This year’s British Farming Awards ceremony took place on 16th October 2025 at The Vox in Birmingham, bringing together hundreds of farmers, industry leaders, and supporters to celebrate excellence across all areas of British agriculture.

The Farm Worker of the Year award was presented to Takara Comrie from Limestone Farming Company in Lincolnshire, who has demonstrated remarkable resilience and leadership well beyond her years.

At just 22, Takara helps manage a 1,200-hectare farm running a large pedigree Stabiliser suckler herd. When the unit’s head stockman fell ill last year, she stepped up to lead the livestock enterprise alongside one colleague, overseeing bedding, feeding, calving, weaning, and herd health, as well as managing paperwork, records, and testing.

Her proactive approach, including bull fertility testing and rapid response to coccidiosis detection, safeguarded herd productivity and ensured smooth operations despite staff shortages and challenging weather. Starting as a trainee on work experience, Takara has continued to develop her knowledge with the farm’s vets, earning a reputation as a capable and highly respected herd manager.

On receiving her award, Takara said: “I’m not from farming, so even to be here is great, but to win is amazing. I didn’t think I’d ever win.”

The Farm Worker of the Year category celebrates individuals whose skill, perseverance, and dedication make a lasting contribution to UK agriculture, values that strongly align with Isuzu’s own brand ethos.

With its 1-tonne payload, 3.5-tonne towing capacity, and reputation for tough, no-nonsense reliability, the Isuzu D-Max has become a trusted companion for those who rely on their vehicle day in, day out. The Pick-Up Professionals are proud to continue championing the farming community through this award.

Lyndsay Moore, Event & Sales Support at Agriconnect, organisers of the British Farming Awards, commented: “The British Farming Awards shine a light on the unsung heroes of UK agriculture, and the Farm Worker of the Year category is one of the most inspiring. We’re delighted to have Isuzu UK’s continued support, brands like Isuzu play a vital role in helping us celebrate the people who keep British farming thriving.”

George Wallis, Head of Marketing at Isuzu UK, added: “We’re proud to support the British Farming Awards once again and to celebrate the best in British farming. The dedication and resilience shown by farmers and farm workers like Takara reflect the same strength, reliability, and determination that underpin the Isuzu brand. It’s clear the future of British farming is in great hands, and at Isuzu, we’re always ready to ‘pick up’ where the hard work begins.”

For more information about the Farm Worker of the Year Award and the 2025 British Farming Awards winners, please visit: www.britishfarmingawards.co.uk/britishfarmingawards/en/page/2025-winners.