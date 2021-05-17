Triple victory for the Italian trimaran in the English Channel

595 miles in 23 hours, 51 minutes and 16 seconds

Modena, 10 May 2021 – Maserati Multi 70 and Giovanni Soldini crossed the finish line of the Fastnet original course on 8th May at 19:14:11 GMT (21:14:11 Italian time), conquering a new record: 595 miles from Cowes to Plymouth in 23 hours, 51 minutes and 16 seconds, with an average speed of 24,94 knots. The previous time, 25 hours, 4 minutes and 18 seconds, with an average speed of 23,73 knots, was set by Peter Cunningham’s MOD70 PowerPlay only a month ago.

The Italian trimaran crossed the starting line off Cowes on 7th May at 19:22:55 GMT heading west. The first part in the Solent was slow, but shortly after the wind got stronger. Soldini , “It was tough, sailing to Lizard Point, the wind was very strong – we sailed with average speeds of 34/35 knots for a few hours and it was great. From there we sailed on a beam reach to the Fastnet with 25/30 knots of wind. This morning we passed the Fastnet and while we were sailing back towards the finish line we caught some unexpected light winds, but we built up a nice advantage during the night. We’re very happy, this window was not perfect, but we wanted to try anyway and we did it!”

It’s a triple victory for Soldini and his crew, who are closing the record season in the English Channel with a rich haul. The Italian Team arrived in Cherbourg, north of France, on April 11th, ready to set sail whenever ideal weather windows arrived and, in just four weeks, they were able to conquer all three records they had their eyes on: from Plymouth to La Rochelle (12 hours, 15 minutes, 21 seconds), from Cowes to Dinard (4 hours, 30 minutes, 49 seconds) and the Fastnet Original Course (23 hours, 51 minutes, 16 seconds).

For this record, five skilled sailors raced aboard the trimaran alongside Giovanni Soldini: among them, for the first time aboard Maserati Multi 70, was Gerardo Siciliano, who was already part of Soldini’s crew on ORMA60 TIM and part of Luna Rossa’s team. With them also Guido Broggi, Carlos Hernandez Robayna, Oliver Herrera Perez and Matteo Soldini.

With three new records, Maserati Multi 70 proves itself as “laboratory boat” devoted to innovation, on which the engineers from the Maserati Innovation Lab of Modena work hand in hand with Giovanni Soldini’s Team to closely analyse the trimaran’s performances to find avant-garde solutions to reach even higher speeds. Soldini commented, “We took advantage of this record attempt to test a new rudder that we studied and developed in the past few months, and it turned out to be fantastic!”

The same know-how in aerodynamics, technological innovation and performance was applied by Maserati’s engineers on the new MC20 halo car, that shares with Maserati Multi 70 the vocation to sports performance without compromise: just in these days the International Driving Experience is taking place, with the super sports car driving on road and on track, while the trimaran sets sail towards the Mediterranean, where the Team will prepare for the next races planned for the summer.