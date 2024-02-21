MasterChef The Professionals’ Kyle Greenwood Collaborates with Miso Restaurant in Newcastle

xciting news for food enthusiasts in Newcastle! Kyle Greenwood, the talented sous chef from Seaham Hall Hotel and a contestant on MasterChef The Professionals, is teaming up with Miso Restaurant in a special collaboration. From February 23rd to February 25th, Miso Restaurant, situated in the heart of Ouseburn, Newcastle, will showcase an exquisite tasting menu curated by Kyle Greenwood and Miso’s owner, Paul Stewart. Get ready to embark on a culinary journey that blends the best of Japanese flavours with creative cooking techniques.

A Fusion of Flavours: Kyle Greenwood and Miso Restaurant Collaborate

Renowned for his culinary expertise and love for Japanese cuisine, Kyle Greenwood is set to leave his mark on Miso Restaurant. During this exclusive collaboration, taking place from February 23rd to February 25th, Miso will be transformed into an Asian culinary haven. The highlight of the event is a carefully crafted six-course tasting menu, including a welcome drink, where guests can savour the perfect blend of traditional Japanese flavours and innovative culinary techniques.

Immersive Dining Experience at Miso Restaurant

Miso Restaurant’s intimate 18-seat dining room provides an up-close and personal view of the chefs at work. This immersive setting allows guests to witness the culinary artistry first-hand, enhancing their dining experience. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness Kyle Greenwood’s culinary prowess as he takes the helm in the Miso kitchen.

Pre-dinner delights and Atmosphere

Before indulging in the exquisite tasting menu, guests are invited to Miso’s ground-floor bar. Immerse yourself in the ambience while enjoying pre-dinner drinks, including a selection of Sake. The bar offers the perfect setting to unwind and enjoy vintage Japanese vinyl music played on the restaurant’s high-fidelity sound system.

Paul Stewart, the owner of Miso Restaurant, is thrilled about this collaboration, promising a unique culinary journey for patrons who seek exceptional dining experiences. Kyle Greenwood, equally excited, looks forward to showcasing his skills and creating memorable dishes for guests. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to savour the fusion of talent between Kyle Greenwood and Miso Restaurant.