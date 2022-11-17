Matty Cole, an elite cyclist, is powering up the rankings after scooping high places in series of races. His success has been rewarded after he was scouted by an Italian Racing Team who he will represent for the 2023 season.

Following his racing success during the 2022 season, Matty was approached by Zappi and he has signed up to their Junior Race team. This follows a string of tremendous placings for Matty during the 2022 season, including coming 2nd in the Junior Under 19 Tour of Wales, winning the national Hatherleigh Series race and coming first in the seniors’ Croft Circuit criterium 30-mile race.

Although only 17, Matty is already making a name for himself locally and is regularly competing in senior club events. He came first in the Tan Hill hill climb. Organised by Darlington Cycling Club, the arduous route started at Reeth and then snaked up the relentless hill through Arkengarthdale to Tan Hill, England’s highest and world-famous pub at 1,732 feet above sea level. Matty covered the 11 challenging miles in an impressive 35 minutes. He also took first place in a 10-mile open time trial near Bedale which he completed in 20 minutes

With the support of the BCC race team, Matty spent much of the summer competing in the UK and abroad, racing in Belgium and Spain. Next year, together with their other UK riders in the Zappi team, he will be racing across Europe, with ten international races already confirmed for the 2023 Season. It is Matty’s aim to compete in the 2023 World Championships in Glasgow.

Matty has been cycling competitively since he was fourteen and has a punishing training schedule. Throughout the winter months he will train for 2-3 hours after college each week day and then a further 3-6 hours on Saturday and Sunday. This season he has ridden for three clubs: BCC race team, and Team Bottrill, both based near Nottingham, and Richmond Cycling Club.

Matty said: “I was really happy to be offered the place with Zappi which will open so many doors for me and give me the opportunity to regularly compete on an international playing field. I am very grateful to the Trustees of Richmond School and Sixth Form College who have kindly offered support to me to help cover some of the expenses associated with competing in international sport at an elite level.

“My aim is to race professionally so I’m hoping my season with Zappi will put me in a good place to pursue this. I am planning to take a year out after my A-levels to see if any professional opportunities come along. If not, my back-up plan is to apply for a degree apprenticeship or study Geography at university.”

Jenna Potter, Headteacher, added: “This is terrific news for Matty who has demonstrated such determination and commitment to his sport. We are delighted to hear of his success this year and the great opportunities this is leading to for the 2023 season.”