The North East’s largest independent contract cleaning and facilities management firm has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of a new finance director.

Richard Pattinson is bringing two decades’ commercial experience to his new role with Maxim Facilities Management and is now responsible for all the financial and commercial aspects of the Sunderland-headquartered firm’s operations.

Richard began his career in the Newcastle office of ‘Big Four’ business advisory firm Deloitte before moving to London to work in the practice’s national corporate finance team.

He has successfully run businesses in the marine and hospitality sectors, and most recently acted as a senior advisor to the board at County Durham-headquartered technology firm Kromek Group plc.

Maxim FM provides commercial contract cleaning and facilities management services to public and private sector clients, and works with a growing number of well-known firms and organisations including Hitachi, Quorn, Sembcorp, Gentoo and the Scottish Prison Service.

It employs more than 1,000 people, operates in every part of the UK, aside from London and the South East, and has branch offices in Leeds, Swindon and Glasgow.

Richard Pattinson says: “I was looking for an organisation with the right culture and quality of leadership, and for a management team with which I shared a common strategic vision.

“Maxim ticked all the boxes, and my aim is to use my experience of systems development and implementation, business improvement and corporate finance to contribute to its future evolution.

“There’s a lot of potential for continuing to grow the business and we are actively working towards a long-term goal of becoming a £20m turnover company with around 2,000 employees.”

Graham Conway, founder and managing director at Maxim FM, adds: “Richard has an extremely impressive track record and will make a critical contribution to delivering our growth strategy in the coming years.

“We’re broadening both the range of sectors in which we’re working and our coverage of the UK, and with cleaning and hygiene having never been more of a business priority than they are today, we’re expecting many more opportunities to arise for our growing team.”