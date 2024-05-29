Maximising Small Spaces: Expert Design Tips That Will Add £24,0000 Your Property’s Value

With urban living spaces shrinking across the UK, the challenge of making small rooms look bigger has become a crucial strategy for increasing property value. A recent surge in searches, up 123% from last year, shows a growing demand for optimising smaller interiors. Responding to this trend, Dendo Design, a renowned British interior design firm, shares nine transformative tips that not only expand your living space visually but could also significantly boost your property’s financial worth.

How Strategic Design Can Add Pounds to Your Property Value

Light and Bright Colours

Value-Adding Hack: Applying light paint colours like off-white, pale blue, or soft green can make spaces appear larger. This could potentially increase your property’s value by £2,000 to £3,000, as buyers often prefer homes that feel open and ready to move into without further work.

Strategic Mirror Placement

Value-Adding Hack: Installing mirrors across from windows to amplify light and views can make a room feel twice as large. This trick can enhance the perceived space and potentially add around £1,000 to £1,500 to your property’s market value.

Appropriate Furniture Scaling

Value-Adding Hack: Opting for furniture that suits the scale of the room not only frees up space but also makes the interior look tidy and well-planned. This could lead to an increase in property value by approximately £3,000 to £5,000, particularly if the space feels more functional.

Smart Storage Solutions

Value-Adding Hack: Using clever storage that leverages vertical space can draw the eye upwards and make the ceilings appear higher, potentially adding an extra £2,000 to £3,000 to your property’s valuation by maximising functional use of space.

Layered Lighting

Value-Adding Hack: Employing multiple lighting sources to enhance the ambiance and dimension of a room can make it feel larger. This approach could increase your property’s value by about £1,000 to £2,000, making spaces more appealing to potential buyers.

Streamlined Decoration

Value-Adding Hack: Keeping decor minimal and proportionate to the room not only avoids clutter but also enhances the perceived size of the space. This could add approximately £1,500 to £2,000 to the market value.

Intelligent Rug Placement

Value-Adding Hack: Correctly sized rugs can define different areas within a room without physical partitions, making the overall space appear larger. This can potentially raise your property’s value by around £1,000.

Multi-Functional Furniture

Value-Adding Hack: Pieces that serve multiple purposes, like sofa beds or tables with storage, optimise living space and are highly appealing. Implementing this could boost your property’s market value by £3,000 to £4,000.

Unified Flooring

Value-Adding Hack: Consistent flooring throughout the space can create an unbroken visual line, making the entire area feel larger. This simple continuity can add an estimated £2,000 to £3,000 to your property’s value.

The Interior Design team at Dendo Design says:

These strategic design tips from Dendo Design not only make small spaces more livable and inviting but also translate into substantial financial gains. By implementing these suggestions, you can expect to see an increase in your property’s value ranging from £1,000 to £5,000 per enhancement, depending on the feature and the overall integration within the space. In today’s competitive real estate market, these adjustments are not just aesthetic improvements but crucial investments that can make your property stand out and command a higher price.