Pioneering luxury supercar company McLaren Automotive today unveils its summer capsule collection with British premium sportswear brand Castore.

Following a successful autumn/winter collection in 2020, the collaboration between the two performance brands introduces a new line of technical clothing suited to performance amid the rigours of everyday life.

Inspired by the design and engineering of McLaren Automotive supercars, the new summer 2021 collection uses lightweight, technically superior performance fabrics and manufacturing techniques to create a range that feels as luxurious to wear as a McLaren does to drive – while providing exceptional performance characteristics for the wearer.

Every piece in the collection has been precisely engineered using quality, high-stretch fabrics for a full range of motion, with a sharp, automotive-inspired cut that adapts to any occasion.

Like McLaren’s supercars, every last detail has been thoughtfully considered and executed in the creation of the collaborative performance collection.

Hero pieces from the new summer line include the McLaren Performance Jacket. Inspired by McLaren lightweighting technologies, the jacket is light and water resistant. It is constructed from a breathable, high-stretch performance fabric with a matte bonded finish and trim cut to create a sleek silhouette and provide optimum comfort.

The McLaren Performance ¼ zip is crafted from a four-way stretch fabric for maximum mobility with a tailored neck and shoulders and slim athletic cut for a sharp, supercar inspired silhouette. The performance fabric is water resistant, insulating, thermoregulating and UV protecting. A brushed interior delivers comfort and warmth.

Similar to McLaren aerodynamic design, the Superlight Vest and t-shirt optimally controls airflow to maintain maximum performance. Made from a high-stretch aerated mesh, both garments have laser-cut eyelets to enhance ventilation and breathability.

The design philosophy of ‘everything for a reason’ is key in all McLaren supercars and is something that translates into all of the summer 2021 collection pieces.

The McLaren Performance shorts are high-stretch and cut with side seam splits to eliminate any possible restriction of movement. They include a haptic elasticated waistband and hidden drawcords for a precise fit and concealed-zip side pockets for added convenience.

The McLaren Performance Trouser uses bonding technology to remove any risk of chafing, utilising a high-stretch fabric for maximum ease of movement and comfort in the driving seat. The back-yoke panel ensures a tailored fit, with precise adjustment from the hidden drawcord. Subtle zipped side pockets keep those keys safe.

Finally, a bestseller in its own right, the Castore Garcia hoodie has been modified by the McLaren Automotive design team to produce the ultimate McLaren Performance Hoody. The finest elements of the original garment have been tweaked and updated to create a waterproof, windproof, lightweight piece that delivers on comfort and performance.

This is the second collection released by Castore in collaboration with McLaren Automotive and follows the recent announcement that from next year Castore will be producing the team kit for the McLaren Racing Formula 1 team.

‘’We are proud to continue the collaboration between McLaren Automotive and Castore into this summer collection of performance sportswear. The result is a capsule collection that embodies our mutual dedication to exploring the right materials and technology to be built into designs which enable performance in the wearer. Working closely with Castore has together enabled us to create pieces we know our customers and fans will enjoy.’’

Gareth Dunsmore, Chief Marketing Officer, McLaren Automotive

“It’s hard not to be inspired when you look at a McLaren supercar – they are the very epitome of performance engineering. We have created a collection that does for performance clothing what McLaren has done for supercars and with their considerable input and insight around materials and engineering in performance, we think we’ve pulled it off.”

Tom Beahon, Founder, Castore

