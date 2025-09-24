MCPURA debuts in Italy: Maserati takes the spotlight at the Turin Auto Show

The Trident’s new super sports car is showcased in both coupé and cabrio versions – the latter named Cielo –

to embody the purest expression of elegance and performance in true Maserati style.

Modena, 23 September 2025 – After captivating the international audience at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last July with a debut that made a lasting impression, Maserati now brings its new icon home: the all-new MCPURA, available in coupé and cabrio – named Cielo – takes center stage at the Turin Auto Show (Salone Auto Torino 2025) from 26 to 28 September 2025.

The event provides the perfect stage for the national premiere of a super sports car that embodies the purest essence of Maserati energy and performance, rigorously and proudly 100% Made in Italy.

In the heart of Turin’s Piazza Reale, Maserati showcases the two souls of its latest creation. The new supersport is presented in the exclusive Ai Acqua Rainbow finish, conceived by Maserati’s bespoke Fuoriserie program: matte on the coupé, glossy on the MCPURA Cielo.

Now in its second edition, the Turin Auto Show is growing rapidly, establishing itself as a reference point on the global automotive stage. Set against the unique and evocative backdrop of Turin – widely regarded as the capital of Italy’s automotive tradition – the show offers not just an exhibition, but an open-air theatre dedicated to the passion for cars.

In this context, Maserati takes the spotlight, reaffirming the bond between Turin and the Motor Valley – with Modena as Maserati’s home – celebrating the authenticity of Italian luxury. The show is not a static display, but an immersive celebration where the thrill of performance comes alive through the unmistakable roar of engines.

Among the highlights of the three-day program, the grand parade on Saturday, 27 September stands out as one of the most anticipated moments. The route begins at the Reggia di Venaria, with a tour and lunch at the historic Savoy residence, continues through Superga, and culminates in the heart of the city at Piazza San Giovanni.

Leading the parade will be Maserati Forza Torino customers at the wheel of Trident icons such as the GranTurismo and MC20, joined by a GranCabrio with a special guest on board: model and TV presenter Cristina Chiabotto, an exceptional presence and ambassador of Italian elegance.

The new Maserati MCPURA

A natural evolution of the iconic MC20 halo car, the MCPURA represents the new frontier of super sports cars, elevating its predecessor to an even higher level of performance and uniqueness.

Available in coupé and cabrio versions, it stands out for four exclusive features: the carbon fiber monocoque, the iconic 630-hp Nettuno V6 engine with patented pre-chamber technology, the “Butterfly” doors, and – on the Cielo – the retractable electrochromic glass roof. The carbon fiber monocoque combines rigidity with lightness, bringing the overall weight to under 1,500 kg. Thanks to the 630 hp delivered, the car achieves a best-in-class power-to-weight ratio of 2.33 kg/hp, blending extraordinary performance with extreme elegance and artisanal mastery. It is the purest embodiment of Maserati’s authentic values, the epitome of Italian luxury worldwide.

For its premiere, the chosen color is Ai Aqua Rainbow, an azure shade that shifts under sunlight to reveal a rainbow effect. Inspired by the prism, it decomposes white light to capture all its nuances, creating a unique and pure color. Starting from a base in aquatic tones, this finish delivers an unexpected and emotional effect through the use of rare, specially developed pigments.

The exclusive version on display is available to clients through a dedicated configuration of the Maserati Fuoriserie customization program, which, in its bespoke world of “made-to-measure,” creates vehicles with specifically requested features or unique one-of-one models.

MCPURA is produced at Maserati’s historic Viale Ciro Menotti plant in Modena, also home to the Nettuno engine, the GT2 Stradale, and – from the fourth quarter of 2025 – the GranTurismo and GranCabrio.

MCPURA embodies extreme elegance, exhilarating performance, and Italian craftsmanship. With its production, painting, and personalization entirely carried out in Modena, it is the ultimate representation of Maserati’s authentic spirit and timeless style.