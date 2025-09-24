Upgraded EX90 charges even faster and delivers new and improved features

Volvo Cars is opening the order books for the 2026 Volvo EX90, now enhanced with hardware and software upgrades. Powered by the company’s new 800-volt electric system, the EX90 can charge even faster*, while a core computer upgrade enables new and improved safety, collision avoidance and driver support features.

New features include connected safety alerts for slippery roads, hazards ahead, and accidents ahead, along with the integration of automatic e-call** functionality with Emergency Stop Assist (ESA).

ESA is designed to bring the car to a controlled stop in its lane if the driver fails to respond to attention or hands-off warnings, for example due to sudden illness. Once the car is stationary, the new e-call feature will automatically connect the car to an emergency call centre linked to Volvo Cars. The centre can then speak with the occupants and contact emergency services if needed.

Other new features include expanded automatic emergency steering functionality in darkness, along with Park Pilot assist for parallel parking.

With the upgrade to a dual NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin-based core computer, the EX90 now has 500 TOPS (Trillion Operations Per Second) of computing power, giving Volvo Cars the ability to push safety and performance even further through data, software and AI.

The upgrade is not just limited to new EX90s: owners of the 2025 EX90 will receive a one-time free upgrade of their car’s core computer through a scheduled Volvo workshop visit.

“The additional computing power enables us to harness the power of AI, data and software to further enhance safety and overall performance of the EX90,” says Anders Bell, chief technology & engineering officer at Volvo Cars. “This means we can provide our customers with advanced safety and driver support features, along with continuous improvements to the infotainment and battery management systems – all delivered seamlessly over the air.”

More power, faster charging

Compared to the previous model year’s 400V system, the new 800V architecture reduces heat generation during charging, enabling faster charging speeds. The charging performance is further improved by our in-house developed battery management software. Using a smart algorithm, it works in tandem with the 800V system to optimise charging, making it significantly faster than previously possible and adding up to 250 km of range in just 10 minutes.

On top of that, the 800V technology delivers more power for faster acceleration, while using energy more efficiently. Plus, the shift reduces material use, which helps lighten the weight of both the battery and the electric motors.

“The EX90 now features our most advanced electric system, delivering faster charging and higher efficiency, so you can feel more confident and in control,” says Anders Bell.

Additionally, the EX90 will now come with an electrochromic panoramic roof, first introduced on the recently launched Volvo ES90. This new roof lets you adjust the glass transparency, helping to reduce glare or boost privacy at the touch of a button.

These upgrades represent some of the most significant advancements coming to the 2026 EX90. Visit the EX90 model page [NK1] on volvocars.com for the full list of updates.

The small print

*Charging times can vary and depend on various factors such as outdoor temperature, battery condition and car condition. Our charging time was based on testing at 350 kW charging facilities.

** Availability of the automatic e-call function varies by market. If the function is available in the country where the incident takes place, the call centre can talk directly with the occupants in the car and contact emergency services if needed.