MCR Services is marking its tenth anniversary with a major contract win as it continues to develop its capabilities as a returns centre.

The Cramlington-based firm is working with HomeOK 365 which provides nationwide domestic security and protection systems.

MCR receives any systems that have been returned at the end of an initial free trial period or as a result of customers cancelling the monthly subscription service.

Staff then test and reset each individual component, which includes two door or window sensors, water leak sensor, temperature sensor, indoor camera, and gateway.

Missing parts are replaced along with instruction guides and the system is then repackaged in an ‘as-new’ condition before being sent out to the next customer.

Matthew Fretwell, production supervisor at MCR Services, said: “It’s our tenth anniversary and what better way to celebrate than by working with such an innovative company as HomeOK.

“This contract is not only important from a business point of view but allows us to develop our expertise as a returns centre, which is an increasingly important part of the market as more people shop online.”

MCR Services was founded in April 2011 and specialises in contract packaging, covering quality inspection, labelling, and preparing products for distribution. It also reworks a variety of products – ranging from furniture and soft furnishings to accessories and homeware.

In 2019, it moved into a larger 3,700 sq ft premises after securing major orders with Sainsbury’s and Argos. Other clients include Next, John Lewis, Holy Cow and The Vegetarian Society.

Its close ties to sister company Moody Logistics & Storage means it is also able to provide onsite warehousing to accommodate re-palletised goods prior to delivery.

A spokesperson for HomeOK, which also operates in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan and the Netherlands, said: “Our products use German engineering to reinvent the smarthome in the UK, allowing customers to take care of their family, home and pets when they are not there.

“MCR Services allows us to meet our commitment to sustainability and reducing waste by restoring any returned units to as-new condition, ensuring that they are able to be reused.”