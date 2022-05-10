MCR Services is forecasting further growth over the coming year after it saw revenues soar by 88 per cent during 2021/2022 as consumers shifted heavily towards making online purchases during the pandemic.

The Northumberland-based company, which specialises in contract packing, quality inspection, reworking, labelling, and preparing items for distribution, was well-placed to benefit from the change in shopping behaviour.

As a result, it has continued to grow its client base and develop its capabilities as a returns centre as well as performing more technical work surrounding the replacement or repair of components.

The business is also proving increasingly attractive to clients due to its synergy with sister company Moody Logistics and Storage, which can provide warehousing and a dedicated transport fleet at its shared Cramlington site.

MCR Services previously recorded a 39 per cent increase in revenue during 2020/21.

As well as working for major national brands, including Argos, John Lewis, Next, and baby brand Joie, it is also able to work on smaller scale projects due to its flexibility.

One recent area of growth has involved preparing products imported into the UK for clients that include German premium home appliance brand Gastroback and Ecor Pro, a Dutch company that designs and builds dehumidifiers and other electrical equipment.

As well as taking advantage of the onsite storage facilities, both companies turned to the team at MCR Services to fit UK 13 amp plugs to imported appliances, which were then relabelled, and PAT tested.

In addition, the company continues to work with HomeOK 365, managing its subscription customers and returns processes involving its nationwide domestic security and protection systems.

This involves taking those systems returned at the end of an initial free trial or because of subscription cancellations, testing the various components, replacing any missing parts and instructions before repacking the systems in an ‘as-new’ condition ready for the next customer.

Matthew Fretwell, production supervisor at MCR Services, said: “The business has really evolved in recent years and is expanding its capabilities as a reworking and packing specialist and returns centre.

“Fortunately, we quickly reacted to both consumers and businesses shifting online as a direct result of the pandemic, a trend that is likely to accelerate.

“We have also benefitted from the close synergy with sister company Moody Logistics and Storage, which allows us to offer clients same site access to warehousing and transport facilities.”

“Since MCR Services was founded in 2011, it has gone from strength to strength and to increase revenue by 88 per cent over 12 months during the pandemic is a real achievement and testament to the dedication and hard work of our team.”