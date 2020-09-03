Lots of things have gone on hold this year, and despite spending more time at home, investing in revamping the house hasn’t made it to the top of the list for most people.

A poll in the meccabingo.com chat rooms this August has revealed that 38%* desperately want to give their living room a makeover, with the sofa being the item that people want to replace the most.

And because it’s been a pretty tough year all round, the team at Meccabingo.com have teamed up with TV favourite Claire Sweeney to find the most deserving person in the country – and they could be coming to your town! The prize will be for a real unsung hero – a life changing home makeover worth over £20,000.

As part of their popular Mecca Dream Come True campaign, Mecca and Claire will be scouring the land this month, asking people to nominate their unsung hero – someone who’s done something remarkable this year – whether that’s helping out in the community, raising money for a charity or being one of our much loved key workers – it could be anything.

All you have to do is head to Meccabingo.com and follow the instructions. Upload a video that’s 60 seconds long or less and at the end of September a shortlist of nominees will be announced. A few days later, the unsung hero will be crowned and told about their amazing prize.

By Christmas, they’ll have a beautiful new lounge to chill out in, a dining area to eat in and bedroom to switch off in. But who will win?

Do you know and unsung hero? If so, get nominating now!