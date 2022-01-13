One of the North East’s largest and most successful housing providers, Bernicia Group, has appointed future-facing marketing specialists Mediaworks to transform its digital footprint.

Bernicia Group has set ambitious goals to invest £200m into new and existing homes over the next four years and ensure tenants have more say than ever before in the strategic direction of the business.

Mediaworks will develop a suite of new websites for Bernicia Group, a housing association providing quality homes in the North East for more than 50 years, to help build even greater tenant engagement and deliver on their ambitious plans.

Bernicia Group consists of Bernicia Homes, commercial property experts Kingston and Open Spaces, estate agents Living Spaces and the group’s charitable organisation The Bernicia Foundation.

The aim of its partnership with Mediaworks is to help Bernicia promote a customer centric culture, give great customer experience and deliver operational excellence through improved customer-facing digital services.

Vanessa Robinson, head of communications at Bernicia, said: “Our online customer interface needed updating to reflect our enhanced offer. Mediaworks has a proven track record of digital expertise and knowledge which they specifically relate to current housing challenges – and they immediately understood our requirements.

“We aim to retain high levels of customer satisfaction by maintaining our focus on tenants, providing products and services that respond to existing and newly emerging needs and aspirations. We plan to use digital technologies to transform our service delivery models and ensure customers can access services in ways and at times that suit their needs and preferences.”

Bernicia Group is the latest in a list of renowned housing specialists that have selected Mediaworks as a partner for digital solutions, including Johnnie Johnson Housing, Home Group, Believe Housing and the Northern Housing Consortium.

Brett Jacobson, CEO and founder at Mediaworks, said: “The Bernicia Group understands that effective communication across all of its channels is intrinsically linked to offering outstanding customer experience.

“We’re developing five distinct digital platforms that are tailored and optimised for each of their audiences to ensure their 60,000 customers will be able to access and utilise Bernicia Group’s services in a far more straightforward and simple manner. Our partnership with Bernicia Group will futureproof their position as one of the country’s leading housing providers.”

Mediaworks delivers a range of services, including a full complement of online performance marketing services, brand strategy and digital transformation. The rapidly growing agency currently has 170 full-time staff across its five offices in Newcastle, Leeds, Edinburgh, Manchester and Dublin.