Mediaworks, one of the UK and Ireland’s largest independent digital marketing agencies, has confirmed Leigh Gammons as the group’s new chief customer officer.

He arrives from WPP, where he was CEO of Wunderman Thompson Technology, leading the £40m specialist digital division and a team of 600 across seven offices globally.

In recent years, Leigh was named in the BIMA Top 100 of Britain’s most influential digital operators and was subsequently invited into its board of judges and mentors. In his seven-year career at WPP, Leigh became global lead for a host of their digital and technology client relationships and played a key role in the agency being named partner of the year in each of the last three by both Adobe and Sitecore.

CEO and founder at Mediaworks, Brett Jacobson said: “Leigh is exactly the calibre of person we’re attracting to Mediaworks. His experience of growing a digital business to a £40m operation across multiple, international sites will be of huge value as we chart our own growth journey. He has a deep understanding of the digital industry and how that’s applied with the very best global brands.

“Leigh brings an exciting, new dynamic to the senior team here. He’ll be a critical part of the team’s focus on making us the biggest and best UK headquartered digital agency.”

The organisation, which was founded in 2007 by Jacobson, continues to grow its portfolio of internationally renowned clients, which include the likes of Gap, Puma, Dune and Metro Bank. To meet demand, the agency has also opened new operations in Edinburgh, Manchester and Dublin in the last 12 months alone, adding to its growing Leeds operation as well as its North East HQ.

Leigh said: “For Mediaworks to have doubled in size over the last two years is incredibly impressive, so it’s an exciting time to be joining the team. They’ve been on my radar for some time. Their unique approach to data driven experiences blew me away the first time our paths crossed, so I was delighted when Brett asked me to join the board here. The commitment to developing proprietary IP sets them apart when delivering exceptional customer insights and commercially-driven results for clients.

“It’s very clear to me that we’re going to continue to have a huge influence on the digital marketing industry in the UK, Ireland and beyond, so I’m really excited for our future together.”

Mediaworks delivers a range of services across SEO, PPC, web dev, brand, content and digital PR. The rapidly growing agency currently has 190 staff across its six offices in Newcastle, Leeds, Edinburgh, Manchester, London and as MWi in Dublin.