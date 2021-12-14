Mental health charity, Mental Health Concern, is lead partner of an employability programme, Moving On Tyne & Wear who help people with a health barrier, disability, additional learning need, or autism, get into employment, training, or volunteering.

Since the Moving On Tyne & Wear programme launched in 2017, 75% of the people who they have supported have identified themselves as having a disability. These disabilities can range in complexity and visibility, with the latter becoming an increasing issue, as it can act as a barrier to their inclusion in a workplace setting.

During Disability Awareness Month, Moving On Tyne & Wear is helping to raise awareness of the stereotypes that disabled people can face, as well as how to break down barriers to help people into employment.

Mental Health Concern’s Chief Executive, Adam Crampsie said: “Nobody should be excluded from opportunities because of their health, that’s why we’re encouraging employers to be inclusive when it comes to their recruitment process and to work with programmes like Moving On Tyne & Wear to achieve that.”

“We’re so proud of our Moving On Tyne & Wear team and the excellent work they do within our community, giving people with health barriers the confidence and skills that they need to get into work.”

Moving On Tyne & Wear Programme Manager, Nicola Barraclough said: “Our team is not only experienced and knowledgeable in the world of employability, but they are also positive, practical and compassionate – really important qualities when supporting people who have a disability.

“MOTW navigators support our participants to conquer the daily challenges life throws their way, support them through difficult times and are with them to celebrate their achievements and successes. Working with people in this way is a privilege, and I’m incredibly proud to be a part of this life-changing programme.”

Moving On Tyne & Wear is funded by the European Social Fund and The National Lottery Community Fund and is part of the Building Better Opportunities initiative.