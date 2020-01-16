Prices start from £48,665 on-the-road (OTR)

Standard equipment includes Driving Assistance package, MBUX infotainment system and seven seats

Features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 306 hp and 400 Nm

On sale now with first deliveries expected in Summer 2020

The AMG GLB 35 4MATIC is now on sale, with prices starting from £48,665 OTR. First customer deliveries are expected to arrive in Summer 2020.

The Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4MATIC features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which has an output of 306 hp and 400 Nm. It can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 5.2 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.

The GLB 35 delivers up to 32.5 mpg (WLTP) on the combined cycle and emits 171 g/km of CO 2 (NEDC).

The AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8G transmission is coupled with AMG performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive and AMG suspension with Adaptive Damping, further enhancing driving performance.

The GLB 35 4MATIC comes as standard with: MBUX multimedia system with ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice activation; 10.25-inch digital cockpit display and 10.25-inch touchscreen media display; Augmented Reality navigation; DAB radio; hard-disk navigation, smartphone integration with wireless charging (for compatible smartphones) and Mercedes-Me connectivity. Standard Mercedes me connected services include; vehicle tracker, parked vehicle locator, remote locking/unlocking as well as free 12-month subscription to TIDAL music streaming. Additional services are also available via me connect store.

Standard specification continues with Multibeam LED headlights with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus; panoramic sunroof; 20-inch AMG five-twin spoke spoke wheels finished in matt black; heated front electrically adjustable memory seats; Burmester® surround sound system and ambient lighting with 64 colours.

The Driving Assistance package is another standard feature on the GLB 35, and includes Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC; Parking Assist and navigation; Active Steer Assist; Active Speed Limit Assist; route-based speed adjustment when approaching bends, roundabouts, and toll stations; Evasive Steering Assist; Active Lane Keeping Assist; Active Blind Spot Assist; Active Brake Assist with turning manoeuvre and cross-traffic function; and PRE-SAFE® PLUS.

Metallic paint can be added for £595, in a choice of six colours. The designo Patagonia red metallic paint can be specified for £795, and the designo mountain grey magno, exclusive to the AMG 35 engine on GLB, is listed for £1,795.