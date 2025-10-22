Mercedes-Benz Citan range: product updates and promotional offers

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK has confirmed product updates for its small van range, effective from October 2025 production. These include complimentary payload enhancements for selected variants and the introduction of new engine options.

Citan vans equipped with the 110 engine will benefit from an enhanced payload at no additional cost. The largest uplift is seen on the L1 BASE variant, with an increase of 201 kg.^

The range also now includes 112 engine variants with automatic transmission as standard, offering 116 hp and 270 Nm of torque.

A new Special Edition Technology Pack is available to order on both diesel and electric PRO models, priced at £995, excluding VAT. The pack includes:

Satellite Navigation

Wireless Charging

Active Parking Assist, which supports drivers in locating and manoeuvring into parking spaces.

Customers can also benefit from promotional discounts across the Citan range:

Up to £1,200* off diesel variants

Up to £4,200** off electric variants.