The World Car Awards recognizes the widespread impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and extends our support and recognition of the industry for rising to the many challenges it has faced. For our part, we have limited the reveal of the 2021 World Car Awards winners to an announcement via digital media, on World Car TV (YouTube- YouTube.com/worldcartv).

The Road to the 2021 World Car Awards journey concluded today with the declaration of the MERCEDES-BENZ S-CLASS as the 2021 World Luxury Car as voted by our 93 distinguished international journalists from 28 countries that make up the World Car Awards jury panel. The votes were tabulated by KPMG.

This is the fourth World Luxury Car win for Mercedes-Benz and the second time that the S-Class has won the title in the World Car Awards’ 17 year history.

“It’s a great honour to see the new S-Class recognized around the globe as the 2021 World Luxury Car”, says Prof. Dr. Uwe Ernstberger, Head of S-Class and C-Class model series product group at Mercedes-Benz AG. „And it feels right. Building on its long tradition of innovation, the new generation once again sets the pace in the automotive industry. The S-Class offers trailblazing innovations in all areas, from safety and comfort to efficiency.”

The MERCEDES-BENZ S-CLASS was chosen from an initial entry list of ten cars from all over the world then a short list three finalists as announced on March 30th. The 2021 Top Three in the World finalists are the Land Rover Defender, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and the Polestar 2.

Vehicles eligible for World Luxury Car award must be produced in volumes of at least 5,000 units/year, must be priced at the luxury-car level in their primary markets, and must be “on-sale” in at least two major markets, on at least two separate continents, between May 1, 2020 and May 1, 2021.

For a complete list of previous winners in all categories, please visit our web site: worldcarawards.com.

VIDEO – WINNERS: YouTube.com/worldcartv

PHOTOS: www.worldcarawards.com > Eligible Vehicles

Part of the World Car Awards program is a look into the future. The Global Trends Repot is produced bi-annually and co-presented by Cision Insights and BREMBO –the world leader and acknowledged innovator of brake technology for automotive vehicles. Each report focuses on the emerging and future trends that are transforming the industry right now. The most recent report can be found on World Car TV later this month: YouTube.com/worldcartv

“We are proud to be a partner to the prestigious World Car Awards for the third consecutive year. Our new company vision, “Turning Energy into Inspiration” perfectly matches the values of the international jurors and association. Inspiration, leadership and innovation is in all of our DNA,” states Daniele Schillaci, CEO of Brembo.

The 2022 awards season and the 18thedition of the Road to the World Car Awards journey will officially begin at the New York International Auto Show on August 19, 2021 in the newly renovated Jacob Javits Center in New York City. A new highlight of the 2022 awards program will be the debut of the World Electric Vehicle of the Year award. This new award is intended to recognize, support and celebrate the global transition to electrically-powered vehicles that is now underway and the efforts of automakers around the world in developing these climate-conscious vehicles.

“There has never been a better time to highlight and celebrate the world’s best electric vehicles. We are thrilled to once again be part of this year’s World Car Awards and are excited about adding this new award to the program. With the importance of EVs and growing consumer interest, the need for trusted sources for consumers to turn to is paramount, and like the New York Auto Show, the industry’s top journalists that make up the World Car Awards are a trusted resource for buyers as they research their next new vehicle.” said Auto Show president, Mark Schienberg. 2021 marks the 16th year of the World Car Awards’ partnership with the New York International Auto Show.

The Road to the World Car Awards is an annual journey that follows more than 90 of our international jurors as they test-drive, and vote on, the eligible vehicles for the awards’ season. The jurors’ road-test journey is captured virtually on World Car TV: YouTube.com/worldcartv The jurors provide viewers with reviews and commentary on the awards’ eligible vehicles in five categories: World Car of the Year, World Luxury Car, World Performance Car, World Urban Car and World Car Design of the Year.

The Road to the World Car Awards journey and the awards program would not be possible without the support of our official partners : the New York International Auto Show, ZF, Cision Insights, Brembo, KPMG and Newspress – our official media partner. Thank you to our partners.